Men’s Basketball Opens Season with Tarleton State

TEMPLE, Ariz. – The 2022-23 Sun Devil Men’s Basketball season tips off Monday at 5 PM when Arizona State hosts Tarleton State at Desert Financial Arena.

Bobby Hurley enters his eighth year at the helm in Tempe with arguably one of his deepest and most versatile teams. The Maroon & Gold open up in front of the home crowd in a place where they are 32-7 in non-conference games in the Hurley era.

Tune-in to Pac-12 Networks at 5 PM MST to watch Sun Devil Men’s Basketball take on Tarleton State. All 31 of Arizona State’s games this season will be televised, with Coach Hurley’s Squad making appearances on ESPN, FOX, CBS, and Pac-12 Network in addition to several major network affiliates. The action can also be tracked via live stats available here.

Arizona State is 6-1 in season openers against non-conference opponents in the Bobby Hurley era, having won six in a row. In five of those games, the Sun Devils have scored 88+ points. ASU is averaging 92.3 points/game over the last six season opening games against non-conference foes. Overall since 2000, the Maroon & Gold are 19-5 in season openers dating back to the 1998-99 season.

“It has been great competition in practice,” Head Coach Bobby Hurley remarked. “We have a deep roster with each unit battling extremely hard. I think the guys are ready to see a different opponent. They are tired of seeing each other every day in practice.”

In anticipation of the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball season, the Pac-12 Conference released their Preseason All-Conference teams as selected by the members of the media. Guard DJ Horne and forward Marcus Bagley each Landed on the Second Team and have been identified as two of the Top-15 players in the league. The talented duo is expected to have a major impact for Sun Devil Men’s Basketball this season.

Guard DJ Horne is not only the team’s leading scorer from last year, he is the fifth-leading returning scorer in the Pac-12. He averaged 12.5 points in 30 minutes per game, starting 28 of the 30 games he played in. Horne made 73 three-point attempts, the fifth-most of any Pac-12 player last season. His 2.4 makes per game were tied for second in the conference, as he caused opposing defenses fits with his ability to get open and shoot from any angle on the court. Horne showed he was much more than just a scorer last season, as he finished second on the team with 58 assists. The guard also nearly averaged three rebounds per game and came up with 19 steals. He also came through at the free-throw line in many late game situations, finishing a team-high 35-of-39 (90%).

SECURING THE BAGLEY

The preseason Buzz is a result of Bagley’s impressive production in his career. He has managed to make a big impact in a short amount of time, averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game in his career. Bagley was one of the best freshman in the conference during the 2020-21, solidifying himself in the starting lineup by earning the trust of the coaches. He paid back that trust by scoring double figures in seven of his 12 games and grabbing 7+ rebounds on five occasions. Bagley got it done on both ends of the floor, totaling nine steals and five blocks. They put together back-to-back double-doubles against UCLA and USC, playing 38+ minutes in each contest.

No matter if you believe in +/- or not as a basketball stat, a few numbers on Jamiya Neal and his energy off the bench are noteworthy from 2021-22. Against Oregon on Feb. 17, he played 20 minutes and had two points but was +8 as ASU completed a sweep of the Ducks. The same impact was felt against Utah on Jan. 17 in a 64-62 win. They had zero points, but were +6 in nine minutes. In a solid 58-55 win at Washington State, he played 12 minutes and had three points and was a team-best +16. ASU’s bench outscored WSU 33-14.

Luther Muhammad played his first year at ASU in 2021-22 and appeared in 30 games with 11 starts and averaged 5.2 points per game after playing at Ohio State for two seasons. He was extremely reliable from the free-throw line, shooting 24-of-29 (.828). Muhammad pulled in a career-high eight rebounds in the win at Washington State on Feb. 12. He has plenty of experience at this level having played in 94 games in career with 67 starts.

This represents the first Matchup between Arizona State and Tarleton State. The Texans are in their second year of Division I competition, finishing with a 14-17 record a season ago. Tarleton State is a member of the WAC, where they were picked 10th out of 13 teams in the preseason poll. Arizona State has enjoyed success against the WAC, including knocking off this year’s preseason favorite Grand Canyon back on Dec. 9, 2021. Arizona State is 50-42 all-time against WAC opponents, with most of those matchups coming against New Mexico State.

Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devil men’s basketball team will start their season on Nov. 7. With non-conference matchups including trips to 2022 NCAA Tournament teams Texas Southern and San Francisco as well as to SMU, Arizona State will once again be challenged early in the year. The Sun Devils will play 13 games before the holidays, including seven games away from home. Beginning with a Dec. 31 home Showdown with Arizona, the Maroon & Gold will play 18-straight games against Pac-12 foes to finish the season as part of the 20-game conference slate. e.g.

Both Sun Devil Basketball teams open the season on Monday, as Sun Devil Women’s Basketball begins the Natasha Adair era when they host NAU at 7 PM immediately following the Men’s Basketball contest.

