Men’s Basketball Opens Season at Home vs. Columbia Monday

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s basketball team (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will host Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday night at 7 pm

Head Coach By Steve Pikiell enters his seventh season at the helm and has continued to take RU to new heights throughout his tenure.

Rutgers basketball is returning the second-most minutes of any team in the Big Ten Conference at 63.5 percent. In 2021-22, the Scarlet Knights made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 1975-76. The Scarlet Knights guaranteed their third-consecutive winning season in 2021-22, a feat that had not been accomplished in over 30 years.

Rutgers had four-straight wins over ranked opponents (Michigan St., Ohio State, Wisconsin, Illinois), the first time an unranked team had done so in all of college basketball history. Twelve wins for a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten Conference is the most wins and the highest place in the standings for Rutgers since joining the league. Pikiell has led RU to a 33-27 Big Ten regular season record over the past 2 and a half seasons. RU was just 16-76 in their first five years in the league.

The Scarlet Knights team goal this season is to become the first Rutgers men’s basketball squad in history to go “back-to-back-to-back” to the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m excited about the new opportunities this year and definitely excited about the thought of potentially being sold out every game at Jersey Mike’s Arena,” Pikiell said. “This is a great group that has been on top of their game all offseason. I’m thankful for another opportunity to play in the best conference in the country.”

.@CoachPikiell and @CoachJayYoungwho coached together for 14 seasons, Reunited on Sunday for a great cause with Team @EricLeGrand52 and the @ReeveFoundation. Good luck this season @FairfieldMBB!#RFamily🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ELIYAe3SZ5 — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) October 30, 2022

Last time out

Rutgers was able to play under the lights at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon in a Charity exhibition game against Fairfield for Team Eric LeGrand of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

The Scarlet Knights defeated Fairfield 78-65 as five players scored in double digits and the team had 20 total assists.

“I just want to thank Fairfield and Coach Young, they made this game happen,” Pikiell said. “It was for the best guy that I know in Rutgers history in Eric LeGrand and we appreciate you jumping on board here. Coach Young was a huge part of building this basketball program up. When Coach Young left here he was as good of a Coach and a person as there is and he’s going to do unbelievable things at Fairfield.”

Junior center Clifford Omoruyi led the way with a game-high 19 points and shot (8-13) from the field. Omoruyi collected nine rebounds and blocked two shots. The big man flashed his improved outside game with a three-pointer at the top of the key and a step back mid-range bank shot.

Senior Paul Mulcahy led the way on offense with a team-high ten assists, seven points and six rebounds. Junior forward Mawot Mag started and had 15 points in 30 minutes played. Mag shot (6-15) from the field and grabbed eight boards. Junior forward Aundre Hyatt started alongside Mag and had 13 points on (4-6) shooting.

Freshman Derek Simpson shined in his first game at Jersey Mike’s Arena showing no signs of being nervous. The Mt. Laurel native scored 12 points on (5-7) shooting and represented the number 0 on his jersey with pride as his role model Geo Baker watched from the sidelines. Simpson hit two three-point shots in the first half and showed his athleticism with a fast break dunk in the second half. Transfer junior Cam Spencer started at shooting guard and scored 10 points in his first game as a member of the Scarlet Knights.

History with Columbia

The game against Columbia marks the 50th time the pair of schools have faced off. The Lions have a (24-25) edge in 49 games, but the Scarlet Knights have won 9 in a row and 13 of the last 14 games.

Pikiell’s staff is (1-0) against Columbia after defeating them 68-65 in the last matchup between the two teams on Dec. 22 of 2018.

2022-23 Rutgers Mens Basketball Team Captains 🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Pye9hoEqzN — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 2, 2022

2022-23 Team Captains

Pikiell announced this week that the three returning starters Mulcahy, Omoruyi, and McConnell are the team’s three captains for this season.

Our 2022-23 team Captains know what it will take to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year🎙️🛡️⚔️ | @wizcliff77 | @paulmulcahy_4 | @caleb_mcco | — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 3, 2022

Notable Numbers

Pikiell is just two victories away from 100 wins at Rutgers as he enters his seventh season at the helm at (98-91).

Pikiell is also five victories away from 300 wins in his career as a head coach (295-265).

We are officially SOLD OUT of season tickets for 2022-23🎟️🎟️🎟️ YOU have helped us set a record. We can’t wait to see Rutgers Nation on Nov. 7🛡️⚔️ — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) October 25, 2022

Season Ticket Record

The Rutgers men’s basketball home Slate is officially sold out of season tickets Entering the 2022-23 season at Jersey Mike’s Arena. For the second consecutive season, RU has broken the season ticket sales record with a total of 5,925 season tickets sold for the 2022-23 home schedule.

The previous record of 5,297 season tickets sold was set last season, according to the Rutgers ticket office. The previous high before for the 2021-22 season was 3,239 season tickets sold in the 2011-12 seasons.

Since the hiring of Pikiell, RU has seen a positive increase in season tickets sold in every one of the seven seasons he’s been at the helm. In total, there has been a 135 percent increase in season ticket sales since the 2016-17 season.

Home Sellout Tracker

Rutgers men’s basketball has now sold out of tickets for a six of home games for the highly anticipated 2022-23 season at Jersey Mike’s Arena, after announcing three more sellouts on Friday.

The home-opener against Columbia (Monday, Nov. 7, 7:00 PM), the game against Sacred Heart (Thursday, Nov. 10, 7:00 PM) and the game against Rider (Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7: 00 PM) are now officially sold out.

The games against Indiana (Saturday, Dec. 3, 4:00 PM), Seton Hall (Sunday, Dec. 11, 6:30 PM) and Michigan (Thursday, Feb. 23, 8:30 PM) were called sellouts on Friday , October 14. Pikiell made the announcement of the first three sellouts at the team’s local media day.

.@caleb_mcco has been selected to the 20-player 2023 Julius Erving Award Watchlist by the @Hoophall. The award given to the best small forward in the nation.⛓️🛡️⚔️ 📰: https://t.co/FaujV17lUI pic.twitter.com/Vq0WRuCFQM — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) October 26, 2022

McConnell and Omouryi Tabbed on Top-20 Preseason Watchlists

McConnell has been chosen as a member of the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, given to the best small forward in the country. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the top 20 watch list members for the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award last week.

The six-foot-seven wing averaged 7.1 points-per-game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.1 assists last season. His steals-per-game and 70 total steals led the Big Ten conference and was also good for 19th in the nation.

Omoruyi has been chosen as a member of the watch list for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in the country. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the top 20 watch list members for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Center Forward of the Year Award last week.

Omoruyi was one of the most improved players on the 2021-22 roster last season. The seven-foot center entered the NCAA Tournament last season leading the country in dunks. Omoruyi averaged career-highs in points (11.9) and rebounds (8.2) last season. Omoruyi was selected to the 2022-23 All-Big Ten Preseason Team earlier this month. Omoruyi’s Ascension to one of the best centers in the Big Ten was outstanding as a sophomore. In half the minutes played during his freshman year he averaged 3.8 points-per-game and four rebounds.