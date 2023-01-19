Men’s Basketball Opens Road Weekend at First-Place Troy
James Madison Dukes (12-7, 3-3 SBC) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 4-2 SBC)
January 19, 2023 — 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT
Troy, Ala. — Trojan Arena
QUICK HITS
- James Madison men’s basketball will begin a two-game road weekend at Troy on Thursday, facing another new Rival in Sun Belt Conference action at 6 pm CT / 7 pm ET.
- The Dukes snapped a three-game losing streak last time out, surging past Georgia Southern in an 83-71 win at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU picked up its first-ever SBC win at home and evened its conference record at 3-3.
- At 3-3, JMU is just one game back of first place in the tightly-packed league standings. Currently, six teams are tied for first at 4-2, while three more are just a game back at 3-3 and four more are two games behind at 2-4.
- The Dukes were led on offense last Saturday by Vado Morse, who put up 25 points – the most by a JMU player this season. Morse has seven games scoring 25 or more in three seasons at JMU and has scored at least 20 on 15 different occasions.
- From the field, JMU has shot at least 50% 10 different times, already the most since the 2014-15 season. Through 19 games, Justin Amadi (.653), Mezie Offurum (.633) and Xavier Brown (.609) are all shooting at least 60% with at least 45 shot attempts. Sophomore Terrence Edwards sits at 59.9% and leads the roster in made field goals with 82.
- Offurum has made his presence known both on the scoresheet and the glass in his grad transfer year, with double-figure scoring in 12 of his 16 games this season and at least six rebounds in 10 games.
- Adding six steals to their total against Georgia Southern, the Dukes are up to 206 on the year, the only team in all of Division I with over 200 swipes. JMU is third in the nation in steals per game at 10.8 and one of just 10 schools to average at least 10.0 takeaways.
- While Saturday marked the Dukes’ first time reaching the 80-point mark in conference play, JMU has scored at least 80 points 10 times this year after only reaching that mark seven times in 2021-22.
- The Dukes lead the SBC in opponent three-point percentage, holding opponents to just a 30.0% clip from deep.
SCOUTING THE TROJANS
- Troy enters Thursday’s contest with a 12-7 record and as one of six schools tied for first in the Sun Belt standings at 4-2.
- The Trojans suffered a 58-45 setback at App State last Saturday, marking their fewest points scored in a game all season.
- Junior Christyon Eugene and senior Zay Williams are averaging 11.9 and 11.6 points per game, respectively. Both players are currently shooting better than 50% from the field.
- The Trojans allow just a 30.2% pace from the three-point line, narrowly behind JMU’s league-leading 30.0%.
SERIES HISTORY
- This will be the first ever Matchup between the Dukes and the Trojans.