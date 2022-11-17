Men’s Basketball Opens Play at Longwood Tournament Friday

Games 4-6

SIUE Cougars (1-2, 0-0 OVC)

at JK54 Classic at Longwood

Friday, November 18-Sunday, November 20

Willett Hall (1,900), Farmville, Virginia

LAST TIME OUT

Missouri connected on 60 percent of its shots and ran away from SIUE 105-80 Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The Cougars found themselves down 21 points at half after shooting just 29 percent from the field in the first half. SIUE shot 50 percent in the second half and 40 percent for the game. SIUE excelled at the foul line, knocking down 30 of 35 attempts (86 percent) from the stripe. It is the first time SIUE has hit at least 30 free throws in a game since the 2018 season.

POWER PLAY

Since transitioning to Division I ahead of the 2008-09 season, SIUE is now 0-19 all-time against teams from the “Power 5” conferences.

SHARP SHOOTERS

SIUE leads the Ohio Valley Conference and is No. 50 nationally in shooting percentage over his first two games. The Cougars are shooting 51.2 percent.

GET OFF THE BENCH

The Cougars have gotten outstanding production from their bench over the first two games. SIUE reserves are averaging 38 points per game, which leads the conference and is 26th in the NCAA.

RUNNIN’ COUGS

SIUE is second in the OVC in fast break points, averaging 18 a contest, which is No. 40 in the NCAA.

DO IT FOR FREE

Following its performance at Missouri at the foul line, SIUE leads the OVC in free throw percentage at .779, which ranks 29th in the NCAA. The Cougars lead the league in free throws made per game at 17.7 (45th NCAA) and attempts at 22.7 (80th).

PLAYING POLO

Damarco “Polo” Minor earned Newcomer of the Week honors in the OVC Monday after averaging 16.0 points over SIUE’s first two contests. Minor came to SIUE after leading South Suburban College to a 33-0 season and a National Championship. Minor earned multiple accolades including NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year and first team NJCAA Division II All-American. The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) also named Minor as their Two-Year College Player of the Year.