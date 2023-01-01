Men’s basketball opens Ivy play at home against Penn

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team will open Ivy League play this Monday, Jan. 2 at 7 pm when they welcome Penn to the Pizzitola Sports Center.

The Bears and Quakers will be the final of the eight Ivy schools to open conference play. Princeton took down Harvard and Columbia defeated Yale on New Year’s Eve, while Cornell came out victorious over Dartmouth on New Year’s Day.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at BrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.

Scouting the Bears (7-6)

Through the non-conference portion of their schedule, the Bears’ defense has ranked second in the Ivy League with 63.3 points allowed per game.

Kino Lilly Jr.’s 14.9 points per game is good for fifth in the conference. Paxson Wojcik’s 7.3 rebounds are third and his 3.0 assists are fifth.

After starting the season 1-4, the Bears have gone 6-2 over their last eight with the only two losses coming to Michigan State and Northwestern. In Brown's seven wins on the year, its defense has held opponents to 60 or fewer points in all but one, a 70-63 win over Maine.

Scouting the Quakers (7-7)

Just like Brown, Penn also opened its season 0-3, but then proceeded to win five of their next six. The Quakers finished 2022 with a pair of wins over Temple and Wilkes.

Penn’s 74.1 points per game is fourth in the Ivy League.

Jordan Dingle’s 24.1 points per game is the top mark in the conference. Nick Spinoso’s 3.9 assists are third.

Last Season

Brown and Penn played a pair of tightly contested games last season, with the Quakers coming out on top in both.

Lilly (14) and Nana Owusu-Anane (10) both scored in double figures in a four-point loss at Penn to begin Ivy play last season.

In the second meeting, Brown fell by one at home despite 20 points from Lilly, 19 from Dan Friday and a career-high 12 from Kimo Ferrari is a 4-for-6 night from beyond the arc.

