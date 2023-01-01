Men’s Basketball Opens Ivy League Play Monday Night at Brown

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team hits the ground running in the new year, making the trek north to face Brown in the Ivy League opener for both programs on Monday night. This is the first of four road games the Quakers will play in Ivy competition; their first home game doesn’t come until January 16, when they host travel partner and archrival Princeton.

GAME 15 – PENN (7-7, 0-0 Ivy League) at BROWN (7-6, 0-0)

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 | 7 p.m

Pizzitola Sports Center | Providence, RI

Watch Live on ESPN+ ($) | Listen Live on QAN | Live Stats

Penn Game Notes | Brown Game Notes

Quaker Audio Network (QAN)

Again this season, Penn fans can listen to most of Penn’s men’s basketball games through the Quaker Audio Network, a free Internet-based audio streaming service. Matt Leon will be on the play-by-play call on Monday, with Brad Fadem providing analysis. To access the Quaker Audio Network, simply type www.pennathletics.com/audio into your computer or device.

The Series with Brown

*The Quakers and the Bears are meeting for the 141st time in men’s basketball, with Penn holding a 112-28 lead in the series.

*Penn has won the last three meetings and eight of the last nine matchups, dating back to the 2016-17 season. The Quakers swept last year, but barely…

*Penn won the first meeting at The Palestra, 77-73, exactly a year ago (January 2, 2022). George Smith scored 23 points in the win, while Jordan Dingle added 20.

*On February 19, the last time the Quakers were at Pizzitola, they escaped with an 89-88 win. Both teams executed plays in the final seconds, Kino Lilly Jr. hitting a three-pointer with 5.1 left before Clark Slajchert went full court and hit a contested jumper in the lane with just 0.4 remaining. Dingle had 31 points in the win, while Max Martz scored 18 and Slajchert finished with 16.

Rare Jordan

Junior guard Jordan Dingle has been putting up historic numbers this season…

*His 24.1 points-per-game average is third nationally, behind only UAB’s Jordan Walker (24.7 ppg) and Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (24.1).

*He has scored at least 20 points in his last 10 Appearances (25.5 ppg in that stretch); the last Penn player to do that was Ernie Beck, who started his senior season (1952-53) with 16 such games.

*He has reached double figures in 21 straight games, the eighth-longest streak in program history; Zack Rosen is seventh, with 24 such games.

*He scored 120 points across Penn’s four Big 5 games—28 vs. SJU, 37 vs. La Salle, 25 at Villanova, 30 vs. Temple—a Big 5 record for a single season; the previous mark of 116 was set by SJU’s Cliff Anderson way back in 1966-67.

Penn MBB By the Numbers

1 – Combined three-point baskets made by senior Lucas Monroe last season and this, before he hit two in Penn’s win over Temple on December 10; he had more than one Trey only one other time as a Quaker, versus Widener on 12/21/19.

2 – Ivy League players who were named to the Lou Henson Award Watch List by CollegeInsider.com on November 22: Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan and Jordan Dingle . The Henson Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in the country.

3 – Consecutive weeks Dingle was named Ivy League Player of the Week prior to exams (11/28, 12/5, 12/12); he is just the second Penn player to accomplish that feat, joining Zack Rosen who was POTW three straight weeks late in the 2011-12 season.

3.00 – Penn’s assist/turnover ratio over the last two games (39/13); the Quakers had a 17/7 ratio against Temple and a 22/6 ratio against Wilkes Wednesday.

3 – Non-conference opponents who were picked in the preseason to win their respective leagues: Iona (MAAC), Towson (CAA), and Colgate (Patriot League). Penn—which was picked by the Ivy League media to win the Ancient Eight—lost to the Gaels and the Tigers but defeated the Raiders.

7 – Points scored by junior Andrew Laczkowski in the final six minutes against Temple on December 10; they entered the game with three points for the entire season.

9 – Starting lineups used by Penn this season, through 13 games; the only player who has started every game he played is Clark Slajchert .

9 – Rebounds grabbed by Laczkowski against Temple, a career high; five of them came on the offensive glass.

10 – Penn players with a double-figure scoring game this season, after freshman Cam Thrower hit for 13 points against Wilkes; the Quakers return nine players who had at least two such games in 2021-22.

11 – On November 11 at Missouri—or 11/11, you might say—Penn went 11-of-11 at the foul line, the third time the Quakers have shot 100 percent at the foul line in the Steve Donahue coaching era.

12.7 – Scoring average for juniors Max Martz over his last nine games (he missed the 11/30 Saint Joseph’s game due to illness); Martz has hit double digits seven times in that run and scored nine points in the other two contests.

16 – Rebounds by Monroe against Saint Joseph’s; that is tied for the most by a Penn player in the Donahue era (AJ Brodeur at Cornell, 2/1/19; Darien Nelson-Henry vs. Cornell, 2/13/16).

24.1 – Dingle‘s scoring average this season, good for third nationally behind only UAB’s Jordan Walker (24.7 ppg) and Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (24.1).

39 – Assists dished out by sophomore Nick Spinoso over Penn’s last six games against Division 1 competition; he had 11 against Saint Joseph’s, most by a Penn player in the Donahue era—the last time a Quaker had 11 dimes was 3/7/15 (Antonio Woods vs. Cornell).

40.9 – Combined scoring average of Dingle (24.1 ppg) and Slajchert (16.8); they are the highest-scoring backcourt at the NCAA Division 1 level.

44 – Second-half points scored by Dingle in his last two appearances, out of 55 total (23 of 25 at Villanova on 12/7, 21 of 30 vs. Temple on 12/10).

57 – Games Dingle needed to reach 1,000 points for his career (he reached the mark 11/25 vs. Hartford); only three players reached 1,000 points faster than Dingle, and all of them started their varsity careers as sophomores: Ernie Beck (50 games), Keven McDonald (50), and Stan Pawlak (52). Ron Haigler and Joe Sturgis hit the mark in Game 58.

102 – Wins at Penn for head coach Steve Donahue ; he became the seventh of Penn’s 20 head men’s basketball coaches to hit triple digits in the win column when the Quakers defeated Delaware on November 27, 86-73.



#Whãnau

#FightOnPenn