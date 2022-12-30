Men’s Basketball Opens Ivy League Play at Princeton on New Year’s Eve

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball opens Ivy League play at Princeton University on New Year’s Eve, squaring off with the Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1:00 pm (ESPN+) at Jadwin Gymnasium with the Crimson posting a 9-5 record during non-conference play.

What to Know

Harvard trails Princeton in the all-time series, 51-135, while the Crimson has posted a 6-3 mark in the last nine match-ups with the Tigers. Last season, Harvard dropped two narrow decisions, falling 74-67 at Princeton and 74-73 in Cambridge.

Harvard tallied a 9-5 record during non-conference play with victories over Northeastern (70-69), Siena (69-59), Loyola Chicago (61-55), UC Irvine (62-57), and Maine (74- 73, OT) highlighting the stretch. Four of the Crimson’s five setbacks came against No. 4 Kansas, two Atlantic 10 opponents (Fordham, Massachusetts), and Louisiana – the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt. During non-league play, senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum paced the Crimson with 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

paced the Crimson with 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum posted a double-double on 27 points and a career-best 15 rebounds, senior guard Idan Tretout scored a career-high 17 points, and Harvard outlasted Maine in overtime, 74-73, on Dec. 28. Playing in its non-conference finale, the Crimson held a six-point lead in the second half before the Black Bears forced overtime with a 3-pointer. Harvard scored seven of the first 10 points of overtime to pull ahead.

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum has averaged team Highs in points (19.3), rebounds (8.4), and steals per game (1.7), scoring in double figures in 13 of 14 games, netting 20 or more points five times, and posting three double-doubles. Ledlum ranks second in the Ivy League in points per game, first in rebounds per game, and second in steals per game. He also ranks second in total points (270), first in field goals (106), second in free throws (42, fourth in blocks per game (1.1), and sixth in minutes per game (31.5)). In the NCAA, they Rank seventh in field goals, 17 th in total points, and 33 rd in points per game.

Junior guard Sam Silverstein has tallied 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 88.0 percent from the free throw line. He ranks fourth in the Ivy League in minutes per game (32.5) and eighth in rebounds per game (5.6). Silverstein scored a career-high 17 points with five rebounds and three assists at Fordham (Nov. 27) before grabbing a career-best 10 rebounds at Holy Cross (Nov. 30). They notched 13 points and five steals vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Over the Crimson’s first week he posted 13 points and eight boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13), scored 14 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and netted 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds at Morehouse ( November 7).

has averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on the year, scoring in double figures five times. He dropped a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 field goals with eight rebounds vs. Siena (Nov. 20) before tallying 16 points and six rebounds vs. Tufts (Dec. 4). He notched 10 points and five boards at UC Irvine (Dec. 20), posted 11 points on 4-of-5 field goals vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and grabbed 10 rebounds at Northeastern (Nov. 16). Okpara has won Ivy League Rookie of the Week three times (Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Dec. 26). Senior guard Luka Sakota has registered 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on the year. Sakota has scored in double figures six times this year. He hit a career-high six 3-pointers for a season-best 18 points vs. Tufts (Dec. 4). Sakota scored 14 points vs. Elon (Nov. 13), 13 points at Holy Cross (Nov. 30), and 12 points at UC Irvine (Dec. 20). He netted 10 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and tallied 11 points and six rebounds at Morehouse (Nov. 7).

exploded for 23 points, six assists, and three steals, while making 8-of-12 field goals, 4-of-6 triples, and 3-of-3 free throws vs. Elon (Nov. 13). For the year, he has averaged 7.2 points, a team-best 3.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 34.1 percent from 3-point distance. Nelson has distributed five or more assists in each of four games this season. At No. 4 Kansas, he tallied 10 points and a game-best four assists. He ranks fourth in the Ivy League in assists per game and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8). Junior forward Justice Ajogbor Ranks second in the Ivy League with 1.4 blocks per game and has added 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Ajogbor tallied career highs in points (14), rebounds (six), and minutes (26) vs. UMass (Dec. 2). At No.4 Kansas, they blocked four shots and added eight points and four boards. He has started all 14 games for the Crimson in the frontcourt and has tallied multiple blocks in each of six games this year.

has compiled 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Tretout scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-8 field goals in the OT win at Maine (Dec. 28). They totaled 10 points and six rebounds at Fordham (Nov. 27) and notched 12 points and four boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13). Tretout tallied 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season over 13 games, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury. As a team, Harvard ranks second in the Ivy League in field goal percentage defense (.410) and steals per game (7.93), while standing third in points per game allowed (64.1) and blocks per game (3.86). The Crimson sits on the 22ndn.d in the NCAA in fewest fouls per game (13.9).

Next Up

Harvard continues Ivy League play – and concludes a six-game road swing – with games at Brown on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) and at Yale on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+).