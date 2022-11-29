Men’s Basketball Opens Homestand With NIU On Wednesday

EASTERN ILLINOIS (1-6) vs. Northern Illinois (2-5)

Wednesday, Nov. 30 • 7 p.m

Charleston, Ill. • First Mid Court at Lantz Arena

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 FM WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: Series Tied 45-45

LAST MEETING: @NIU 55, EIU 45 on Dec. 1, 2021

GAME 8

Eastern Illinois lost both of its weekend contests at the Bobcat Battle in Athens, Ohio falling to host Ohio on Friday afternoon before a Saturday afternoon loss to Alabama State. Yaakema Rose Jr was named to the All-Tournament team after a 23 point night against Ohio. Nick Ellington was also named to the All-Tournament team. EIU fell to 1-6 on the season. Northern Illinois enters at 2-5 on the season following a close loss at Northern Iowa. Prior to that they were 1-2 at the Fort Myers tip off, closing the tournament with a win over Long Island University.

CARLESIMO OVC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Kyle Carlesimo was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week following the Panthers three games last week. Carlesimo averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game including knocking down 7-of-14 from 3-point range. Carlesimo scored a season high 19 points in the win over St. Mary of the Woods. For the season he leads EIU with nine made 3-pointers and is averaging 5.7 points per game.

ELLINGTON BIG ON THE GLASS AT OHIO

Nick Ellington was named to the Bobcat Battle All-Tournament team as he was active on both ends of the floor in both games. Ellington scored a season high 11 points in Friday’s game against Ohio before pulling down ten rebounds on Saturday against Alabama State. Ellington leads the Panthers in rebounding at 4.7 per game. He is also the Panthers leader in blocked shots with five.

EIU AMONG NATION’S STEALS LEADERS

Eastern Illinois continues to rank among the nation’s steals leaders as the Panthers are averaging 10 steals per game which ranks 22nd in the NCAA. Freshman Sincere Malone leads EIU with 19 steals which ranks 11th in the NCAA in total steals.

UP NEXT

Saturday – December 3 vs. Blackburn College … 6 pm on ESPN+