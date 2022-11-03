Men’s Basketball Opens Caputo Era vs. Virginia State Monday

GW men’s basketball opens up the 109th season in program history, and first under head Coach Chris Caputo, on Monday with a 7 pm tip-off vs. Virginia State on ESPN+.

THE BISHOP IS BACK: Senior James Bishop IV, a preseason Second Team All-Conference selection and Third Team honoree a season ago, enters his third year in the program with 827 points under his belt in 47 games at GW (17.6 ppg) and 876 in his career.

Bishop ranks eighth all-time at GW with 17.6 points per game, which is the highest mark since all-time leading scorer Chris Monroe averaged 19.1 ppg from 1999-03. With three points on Monday, Bishop will pass former NBA first-round pick Yinka Dare (829 points) for 58th place on GW’s all-time scoring list.

INHERITING EXPERIENCE: Coach Caputo will have a Wealth of Veterans on his first team in Foggy Bottom with nine of GW’s 12 Scholarship student-athletes being academically juniors, seniors or graduate students.

Seven Colonials have appeared in at least three seasons of college basketball Entering this year. Collectively, the Scholarship group has an average of 2.33 years of experience under their belt and is an average age of 21.4.

HISTORY IN COACHING DEBUTS: Coach Caputo is the 29th head coach in program history and looks to improve upon the 19-9 mark for GW coaches in their debuts. Four of the last five Colonial coaching debuts have ended in victories, all of which have come at the Smith Center. In fact, a GW Coach debuting at home has not lost his first game since James Lemon in 1925.

A LOOK AT THE TROJANS: Virginia State was 10-16 a year ago, including a 6-10 mark in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) of Division II. A historically tough foe, last year was Coach Lonnie Blow’s first losing season in 10 years in charge of the program.

This year, the Trojans were picked to finish second in the CIAA North Division, and fourth overall. VSU has three preseason All-CIAA honorees in BJ Fitzgerald, Terrence Hunter-Winfield and James Love III. Fitzgerald was third in the CIAA last year with 17.0 ppg while shooting 46% from the field.