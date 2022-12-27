Men’s Basketball Opens Big West Play Against UC Davis and Cal Poly

HONOLULU— Riding the momentum of four straight wins and its first-ever Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic title, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (9-3) begins its Big West schedule this week in the friendly confines of the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors will take on UC Davis on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 pm, before facing Cal Poly in a New Year’s Eve Matchup at 5:00 pm

GAME 13: Hawaii (9 -3 , 0-0 Big West) vs. UC Davis (7-5, 0-0 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time UC Davis | Thursday, Dec. 29 | 7 pm HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawaii | UC Davis Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 126-82 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 123-80 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC DAVISOverall: UH leads, 12-8

In Honolulu: UH leads, 6-2

In Davis: UCD, leads 6-5

Streak: UCD, 2

UH opens the Big West against UC Davis in its first home meeting against the Aggies since January 2020.

The teams were slated to open Big West play in Honolulu last year as well, but that game was canceled due to COVID protocols.

The Rainbow Warriors enter their 11th season in the Big West having never recorded a losing record in the regular-season standings.

UH which finished 10-5 and in third place last season, was selected second in the preseason poll, its highest Predicted since joining the Big West.

The ‘Bows are 6-4 all-time in Big West openers and 8-2 in their first BW home game of the year.

UH is on a season-long four game win streak, highlighted by the program’s first-ever Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic tournament title.

JoVon McClanahan was named the tournament Most Outstanding Player and the Big West Player of the Week with a performance that was highlighted by a game-winning three-pointer against SMU.

was named the tournament Most Outstanding Player and the Big West Player of the Week with a performance that was highlighted by a game-winning three-pointer against SMU. The ‘Bows have allowed just 60.2 points a game, which ranks 19th nationally. Five opponents have failed to get past 55 points, while 10 of 12 have scored 66 or less.

UH has held its opponents to 39.7% shooting from the field, 49th nationally. That includes 27.4% shooting on three-pointers, which ranks 16th nationally.

