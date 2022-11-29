Men’s Basketball Opens Big 5 Play At Penn On Wednesday

Saint Joseph’s Hawks (2-3, 0-0 Big 5) at Penn Quakers (5-4, 0-0 Big 5)
Wednesday, November 30 | 8:30 pm | The Palestra
ESPN+ | Live Stats | Listen Live | Tickets

GAMEDAY LINKS
Saint Joseph’s: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
Penn: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

• Saint Joseph’s returns to action on Wednesday as the Hawks head to The Palestra to take on Penn in the second game of a Big 5 doubleheader.

• The Hawks and Quakers are set to tip at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, with the contest streamed on ESPN+ and also available on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

• Wednesday marks the first of four Big 5 matchups this season for Saint Joseph’s.

• The Hawks enter Wednesday’s game against Penn with a 130-118 all-time record in Big 5 play.

• Saint Joseph’s has captured 20 Big 5 titles, with its most recent coming in 2011-12 as the Hawks shared the title with Temple.

Lynn Greer III led three Hawks in double figures with a team-high 15 points in the Sunshine Slam’s third place contest against USF last Tuesday.

Erik Reynolds II has scored in double figures in each of the opening five games, and is coming off a 12-point, six-rebound performance against USF.

• Reynolds II currently leads Saint Joseph’s, and ranks fourth in the Atlantic 10, in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

• Reynolds II and Cameron Brown currently rank eighth and 10th, respectively, in the A-10 in three-pointers per game at 2.6 and 2.4.

• Freshman Christian Winborne is coming off a season-high 10 points against the Bulls last Tuesday.

• Greer III and Kacper Klaczek have made major impacts early in their sophomore campaigns as Greer III currently ranks eighth in the A-10 in assists per game (3.6), while Klaczek is currently ninth in rebounding (7.4 rpg).

