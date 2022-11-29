Men’s Basketball Opens Big 5 Play At Penn On Wednesday

Saint Joseph’s Hawks (2-3, 0-0 Big 5) at Penn Quakers (5-4, 0-0 Big 5)

Wednesday, November 30 | 8:30 pm | The Palestra

• Saint Joseph’s returns to action on Wednesday as the Hawks head to The Palestra to take on Penn in the second game of a Big 5 doubleheader.

• The Hawks and Quakers are set to tip at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, with the contest streamed on ESPN+ and also available on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

• Wednesday marks the first of four Big 5 matchups this season for Saint Joseph’s.

• The Hawks enter Wednesday’s game against Penn with a 130-118 all-time record in Big 5 play.

• Saint Joseph’s has captured 20 Big 5 titles, with its most recent coming in 2011-12 as the Hawks shared the title with Temple.

• Lynn Greer III led three Hawks in double figures with a team-high 15 points in the Sunshine Slam’s third place contest against USF last Tuesday.

• Erik Reynolds II has scored in double figures in each of the opening five games, and is coming off a 12-point, six-rebound performance against USF.

• Reynolds II currently leads Saint Joseph’s, and ranks fourth in the Atlantic 10, in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

• Reynolds II and Cameron Brown currently rank eighth and 10th, respectively, in the A-10 in three-pointers per game at 2.6 and 2.4.

• Freshman Christian Winborne is coming off a season-high 10 points against the Bulls last Tuesday.