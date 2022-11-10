Men’s Basketball Opens Asheville Championship with Louisiana on Friday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball opens play at the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina with a semifinal matchup against the University of Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:00 pm (ESPN+), coming off a 68-63 win over Morehouse in its season opener.

What to Know

Harvard is set to compete at the 2022 Asheville Championship on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The Crimson will meet Louisiana in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:00 pm (ESPN+) while the other semifinal will feature Elon and East Tennessee State at 8:30 pm (ESPN+). Sunday’s matchups will include the Championship game at 4:30 pm (ESPNU) and the consolation game at 2 :00 p.m. (ESPNU).

The Crimson opened its season with a 68-63 win over Morehouse on Nov. 7. Senior forward Chris Ledlum scored a game-high 22 points while junior guard Sam Silverstein and senior guard Luka Sakota netted 12 and 11 points respectively in the Crimson’s first-ever visit to Morehouse.

scored a game-high 22 points while junior guard and senior guard netted 12 and 11 points respectively in the Crimson’s first-ever visit to Morehouse. Harvard will meet the Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time. The Crimson has also never competed against Elon or East Tennessee State on the hardwood.

Harvard has enjoyed success under Tommy Amaker , The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball, in early season tournaments. In 2011-12, the Crimson won the Battle 4 Atlantis with victories over Utah, Florida State, and UCF, in 2013-14 the program captured the Great Alaska Shootout with wins over Denver, Green Bay, and TCU, and in 2015-16 , the team made the Championship game of the Diamond Head Classic with wins over YU and Auburn before falling to Oklahoma.

, The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball, in early season tournaments. In 2011-12, the Crimson won the Battle 4 Atlantis with victories over Utah, Florida State, and UCF, in 2013-14 the program captured the Great Alaska Shootout with wins over Denver, Green Bay, and TCU, and in 2015-16 , the team made the Championship game of the Diamond Head Classic with wins over YU and Auburn before falling to Oklahoma. The Crimson’s trip to Asheville marks a Homecoming for the junior forward Justice Ajogbor who played in high school at Christ School in nearby Arden, North Carolina. A native of Benin City, Nigeria, Ajogbor lost both his parents at the age of 10 in 2011. Ajogbor came to the US with host parents Gina and Greg Birdgeford after the Bridgefords met Ajogbor while serving as volunteers in Nigeria with the organization Access 2 Success . After missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 due to an Ivy League wide decision and much of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Ajogbor is slated to start in the Crimson frontcourt in 2022-23.

who played in high school at Christ School in nearby Arden, North Carolina. A native of Benin City, Nigeria, Ajogbor lost both his parents at the age of 10 in 2011. Ajogbor came to the US with host parents Gina and Greg Birdgeford after the Bridgefords met Ajogbor while serving as volunteers in Nigeria with the organization Access 2 Success . After missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 due to an Ivy League wide decision and much of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Ajogbor is slated to start in the Crimson frontcourt in 2022-23. Senior forward Chris Ledlum posted game Highs in points (22) and rebounds (seven) in the Crimson’s 68-63 win over Morehouse (Nov. 7) in its season opener. Ledlum Returns after averaging 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season over 13 contests, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury. He scored in double figures in 12 of his 13 games played and scored 20 or more points in each of three contests. A Sociology concentrator, Ledlum earned Third Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2021-22. They gained Blue Ribbon Preseason All-Ivy League accolades.

posted game Highs in points (22) and rebounds (seven) in the Crimson’s 68-63 win over Morehouse (Nov. 7) in its season opener. Ledlum Returns after averaging 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season over 13 contests, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury. He scored in double figures in 12 of his 13 games played and scored 20 or more points in each of three contests. A Sociology concentrator, Ledlum earned Third Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2021-22. They gained Blue Ribbon Preseason All-Ivy League accolades. Senior guard Luka Sakota tallied 11 points and six rebounds, while making 3-of-6 3-pointers in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). Sakota started all 26 games during the 2022-23 season and averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. For the year, he shot 36.0 percent from 3-point distance, 40.4 percent from the field, and 83.0 percent from the free throw line. Sakota scored in double figures 17 a season ago, including netting a season-high 19 points at Siena (Nov. 22).

tallied 11 points and six rebounds, while making 3-of-6 3-pointers in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). Sakota started all 26 games during the 2022-23 season and averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. For the year, he shot 36.0 percent from 3-point distance, 40.4 percent from the field, and 83.0 percent from the free throw line. Sakota scored in double figures 17 a season ago, including netting a season-high 19 points at Siena (Nov. 22). Senior guard Idan Tretout compiled six points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). Tretout tallied 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season over 13 games, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury. He netted double-figure scoring efforts in six games last year, scoring in double figures in five of his last six games played on the season.

compiled six points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). Tretout tallied 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season over 13 games, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury. He netted double-figure scoring efforts in six games last year, scoring in double figures in five of his last six games played on the season. Junior guard Sam Silverstein netted 12. Points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). He played in all 26 games last winter in his first season of action with the Crimson. He posted 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point distance. Silverstein scored in double figures three times, including 16 points against MIT (Nov. 20), 12 against Yale (Feb. 9), and 10 against Cornell (Jan. 22).

netted 12. Points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). He played in all 26 games last winter in his first season of action with the Crimson. He posted 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point distance. Silverstein scored in double figures three times, including 16 points against MIT (Nov. 20), 12 against Yale (Feb. 9), and 10 against Cornell (Jan. 22). Sophomore guard Louis Lesmond hit a pair of 3-pointers in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). He posted 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season, while scoring in double figures seven times out of 20 games played. Fellow sophomore guard Denham Wojcik appeared in all 26 games a year ago.

hit a pair of 3-pointers in the win at Morehouse (Nov. 7). He posted 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season, while scoring in double figures seven times out of 20 games played. Fellow sophomore guard appeared in all 26 games a year ago. The Crimson Returns several additional Veterans including senior forward Tommy O’Neil junior forwards Justice Ajogbor and Josh Hemmings and sophomore guards Evan Nelson and Tyler Simon . Nelson appeared in 13 of 14 Ivy League games last season, scoring in double figures three times.

Next Up

After completing its weekend at the Asheville Championship, Harvard plays at Northeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 pm (NESN/FloHoops) before hosting its home opener against Siena on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+).

Tickets to the Crimson’s home opener against Siena are available at tickets.gocrimson.com.