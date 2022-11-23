Men’s Basketball on the Road to Face Missouri

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will be back on the road as the Chants travel to Columbia, Mo., to face the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7 pm ET at the Mizzou Arena.

The Chants (2-1) will look to bounce back after falling at USC Upstate 79-78 in their first loss of the season last Friday night. The Tigers (5-0) will be looking for their sixth consecutive win to start the season, with all their games being played at home in the Mizzou Arena.

The contest will also mark the second and final game of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow for both teams. The multi-event also included Mississippi Valley State, USC Upstate, and Air Force, along with CCU and Missouri.

It will be the third meeting between the two teams with Missouri winning both of the previous outings, which were both played at Missouri. The first game was played back in 1990 with the Tigers winning 94-69. The teams faced off again in 2001 with Missouri winning 75-61.

The Chants are averaging 95.0 points per game and are led in scoring by Jomaru Brown and his 27.1 points per game average. He is coming off a 28-point effort at USC Upstate in which he scored his points on an 8-for-14 shooting night and a perfect ten-for-ten effort at the free throw line.

Brown is not the only double-digit scorer for the Chants so far this season, as Essam Mostafa is averaging 16.3 points per game. He has also collected a double-double in each of the season’s first three games and has 25 for his career.

Mostafa has also moved into the top 10 in career rebounds with his 16-rebound effort at USC Upstate. He enters the game in ninth place all-time with 582 career rebounds.

Linton Brown has also been impressive in scoring the basketball, and enters the game with a 15.7 points per game average, while Josh Uduje is averaging 13.3 points per game.

Like the Chants, Missouri averages over 90 points per game and has four players all averaging in double digits. D’Moi Hodge averages 17.1 points per game to lead the Tigers. Joining him in double-digit averages are Noah Carter (12.8), Kobe Brown (12.4), and Nick Honor (10.8).

The game can be heard on WRNN 99.5 Hot Talk FM and can be watched live on SECN+/ESPN+. Links for both along with live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

