Men’s Basketball On the Road for Kansas City

Game 7

SIUE Cougars (4-2, 0-0 OVC)

at Kansas City Roos (3-5, 0-0 Summit)

Saturday, November 26, 7:00 pm

Swinney Center (1,500), Kansas City, Missouri

LAST TIME OUT

SIUE knocked off host Longwood 61-56 to win the 2022 JK54 Classic Sunday. SIUE won all three games to claim the championship. The win snapped a 15-game home winning streak for Longwood, last year’s Big South Champion and NCAA tournament participant. It also marked the first tournament championship for SIUE since the 2010 Las Vegas Classic. The Championship win also came against Longwood.

SHARP SHOOTERS

SIUE leads the Ohio Valley Conference in shooting percentage over its first six games. The Cougars are shooting 46.5 percent.

GET OFF THE BENCH

The Cougars have gotten outstanding production from their bench over the first six games. SIUE reserves are averaging 31.4 points per game, which leads the conference and is 45th in the NCAA.

RUNNIN’ COUGS

SIUE is third in the OVC in fast break points, averaging 16 a contest, which is No. 39 in the NCAA.

DO IT FOR FREE

SIUE leads the OVC in free throw percentage at .767, which ranks 40th in the NCAA. The Cougars lead the league in free throws made per game at 19.2 which ranks 10th in the NCAA. SIUE is second in the league in attempts at 25.0, which is 24th nationally.