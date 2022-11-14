Men’s basketball Notre Dame beats Youngstown State

SOUTH BEND Three quick thoughts and other news, notes and anecdotes following Sunday’s men’s college basketball game between Youngstown State and Notre Dame, won by the Irish, 88-81, in front of 4,940 at Purcell Pavilion.

∎ Old guys in college basketball are old for a reason.

They’ve been there. They’ve done this and they’ve seen that and when it’s time to go and play a game — close or otherwise — nothing really seems to faze them. Like, ever. Get rattled? Quick.

Such was the case Sunday for an Irish outfit that has four fifth-year guys in their tight rotation, which went all of about six and a quarter deep against Youngstown State (2-1). Notre Dame (2-0) led by as many as 10 points early in the second half, but when it got to two minutes and change remaining, the Irish found themselves in a familiar position.

