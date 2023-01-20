Men’s Basketball: No. 14 TCU’s Road Trip Continues at No. 2 Kansas

TCU men’s basketball must make history on Saturday to avoid another two-game conference losing streak.

The No. 14 Horned Frogs (14-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12) have never won at Allen Fieldhouse in 11 previous trips. Turning the tables won’t come easily against a Kansas team coming off just its second loss of the season.

Well. 2 Kansas dropped an 83-82 overtime battle at No. 13 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not lost two games in a row since losing in Fort Worth on March 1, 2022.

