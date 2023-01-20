Men’s Basketball: No. 14 TCU’s Road Trip Continues at No. 2 Kansas

TCU men’s basketball must make history on Saturday to avoid another two-game conference losing streak.

The No. 14 Horned Frogs (14-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12) have never won at Allen Fieldhouse in 11 previous trips. Turning the tables won’t come easily against a Kansas team coming off just its second loss of the season.

Well. 2 Kansas dropped an 83-82 overtime battle at No. 13 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not lost two games in a row since losing in Fort Worth on March 1, 2022.

TCU suffered a 74-65 defeat at West Virginia and have now lost three of its last four games.

The Horned Frogs trailed by as many as 18 points against the Mountaineers before closing the gap to two points with 5:14 left. Shooting 68.4% from the field in the second half helped spur the comeback.

Guard Mike Miles Jr. led the Horned Frogs with 21 points, but committed six turnovers. Miles, forward Damion Baugh and center Eddie Lampkin faced early foul trouble, which disrupted the Offensive flow.

Lampkin eventually fouled out and took away TCU’s inside presence. The Mountaineers outrebounded the Horned Frogs 31-18.

TCU must avoid a slow start and foul trouble to pull off a historic upset.

Kansas’ tested its depth throughout the Kansas State game. The Jayhawks erased a 14-point deficit despite three players fouling out.

Scroll to Continue

Forward Jalen Wilson played the entire game while scoring a career-high 38 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Wilson found success driving to the right side of the basket, seeking out contact, and getting to the free throw line. They hit 11 free throws on a game-high 12 attempts.

Both teams embraced physicality as they combined for 49 fouls and 67 free throw attempts.

Forward KJ Adams chipped in 17 points. Adams played sparingly as a freshman last season but has become a consistent scoring threat off the screen-and-roll and ranks third on the team in scoring.

Point guard Dujuan Harris Returns as Kansas’ Offensive floor general and a Lockdown defender. His 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio leads the Big 12 while his two steals per game ranks second on the Kansas roster.

The top spot belongs to guard Kevin McCullar with 2.6 steals per contest. The Texas Tech transfer also averages 10 points, but put up zero points against the Wildcats. His 7.2 rebounds per game is fourth in the Big 12.

Kansas also boasts the conference’s best three-point shooter, guard Grady Dick. Dick struggled in the loss, making just 1-of-8, but normally he hits about 45%. As a team, the Jayhawks shoot 36% from behind the three-point line.

TCU and Kansas will face off at 12pm and the game will be televised on CBS.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.