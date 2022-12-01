Men’s Basketball Nets School Record 21 Treys in 109-82 rout of Coppin State

Next Game: at Lehigh 12/3/2022 | 2:00 PM December 03 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Lehigh History

BALTIMORE – The UMBC men’s basketball team set a school record by netting 21 treys in a 109-82 rout of Coppin State at the Chesapeake Arena.

The 109 points scored is tied for the sixth most scored in the 55-year history of Retriever basketball.

The Retrievers buried 15 treys (of 28) in the first twenty minutes and outscored the Eagles, 65-36. The 65 points in a half is the third most scored in program history.

Senior guard Jacob Boonyasith scored a career high 24 points, hitting his first five treys of the game. He also added a career high eight assists.

Graduate student guard Colton Lawrence topped his UMBC high by one, totaling 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Boonyasith led eight Retrievers who knocked down treys with five, followed by four each by Lawrence and Craig Beaudion II . Beaudion hit all four of his shots from behind the arc and scored a season high 14 points.

“We were really locked in defensively tonight…we had two very difficult games on the road, and I think the guys did a fantastic job on both ends of the floor,” said Head Coach Jim Ferry . “We did a great job of guarding them and bothering Sam Sessoms. Offensively, we really played the right way and shared the basketball. When you make 21 3’s you wish you could just bottle that formula up. We got great shots and the guys stepped up and made them.”

The Retrievers never trailed, but extended a modest 15-10 lead to 28-11 just 7:07 into the contest. Boonyasith scored the final 10 points of that 13-1 run in a span of 63 seconds.

UMBC led by as many as 56 points at 105-49 with 7:29 remaining.

Freshman guard Mason Docks (11) and sophomore wing Devan Sapp (10 points) rounded out UMBC’s double figure scorers and both posted season highs.

UMBC amassed 29 assists on 37 field goals, as Beaudion and Jarvis Doles contributed five apiece.

The Retrievers finished the contest at 21-of-44 from beyond the arc (47.7 percent) and 37-of-76 overall (48.7 percent) from the field.

UMBC won its fifth consecutive game over Coppin State.

The Retrievers travel to Lehigh for a Saturday, Dec. 2 afternoon contest (2:00 pm) with the Mountain Hawks.