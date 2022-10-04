Men’s basketball names John Mhilli Assistant Coach

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Skidmore College men’s basketball team has announced the addition of John Mhilli to its staff as an Assistant coach.

Mhilli, a recent UAlbany grad, served as a student manager for four years with the Great Danes’ men’s basketball program. For his junior and senior years, Mhilli held the post of head student manager.

“I am super excited to add John to our staff, said Skidmore head coach Joe Burke . “He is driven, motivated, and focused on being successful in this profession.”

In addition to fulfilling traditional managerial duties at UAlbany, Mhilli participated in on-court activities for practices and pregame warmups, He also assisted in administrative and logistical tasks related to team travel and other activities.

Also, while a student at Albany, Mhilli was a member of the Club Sports Executive Committee as the president of the men’s basketball club, where he was responsible for managing all facets of the club’s operation. Mhilli has additional coaching experience for the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) teams based out of Resurrection Church.

“They make this the deepest staff I’ve had since I arrived at Skidmore,” Burke added. “We have a team that embraces being in the gym, so being able to add John is a huge step for us.”

A native of Westchester County, Mhilli earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University at Albany in May with a minor in communications.