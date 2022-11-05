Men’s Basketball Names 2022-23 Team Captains

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Men’s Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry announced Thursday that the Nittany Lion Seniors Myles Dread , Andrew Funk , Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett have each been selected as team captains for the 2022-23 season.

“Jalen, Seth, Andrew and Myles have each been great leaders for our program throughout the summer and fall,” said Shrewsberry. “Not only have they served as on-court leaders for their teammates, but each of them has also helped drive and enforce the culture of our program. All four of them play an important role for our team this year and are very deserving of the Captain title.”



Myles Dread – Sr+ – 6-4 Guard/Forward – Detroit, Mich. – Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

Dread enters his fifth season as a Nittany Lion with 232 career 3-pointers, the fifth-most all-time at Penn State. The Detroit, Mich. native has played 117 games in a Penn State uniform and been a steady force for the Nittany Lions throughout his time in Happy Valley. Dread is coming off a 2021-22 season in which he shot a career-best 40.7 percent from 3-point range despite battling a season-long injury. He has ranked first or second on the team in 3-pointers made in each of his four years in the Blue & White.

Andrew Funk – Sr+ – 6-5 Guard – Warrington, Pa. – Archbishop Wood/Bucknell

Funk, a Graduate transfer from Bucknell, fit in seamlessly upon arrival at Penn State and has consistently impressed the coaching staff and his teammates with his work ethic and leadership abilities. The Warrington, Pa. native brings 1,230 career points, 346 career rebounds and 195 career assists to Happy Valley and is expected to play a major role for the Nittany Lions this season.

Seth Lundy – Sr. – 6-6 Guard/Forward – Paulsboro, NJ – Roman Catholic (Pa.)

Lundy enters his fourth season at Penn State as one of the Nittany Lions’ key on-court leaders. Lundy emerged as one of the Big Ten’s best defenders a season ago and was consistently tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top offensive threat. The Paulsboro, NJ native finished the 2021-22 season as the team’s second-leading scorer (11.9 ppg) and third-leading rebounder (4.9 ppg) while starting in all 30 games for the Nittany Lions.

Jalen Pickett – Sr.+ – 6-4 Guard – Rochester, NY – Aquinas Institute/Siena

Pickett enters his second season at Penn State after a stellar three-year career at Siena. The Rochester, NY native made an immediate impact upon arrival in Happy Valley, leading the team in scoring (13.3 ppg), assists (135), steals (35) and minutes played (37.2 mpg) during the 2021-22 season. He recently earned Preseason All-Big Ten honors and is one of just two active Division I players with 1,500+ career points, 500+ career rebounds and 500+ career assists heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions open the 2022-23 season Monday night when Penn State hosts Winthrop at 7 pm inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.