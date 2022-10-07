Men’s Basketball MW Broadcast Schedule Released

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State, in conjunction with the Mountain West, released its national broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball campaign on Tuesday. Highlighting the 19-game slate are a pair of games which are set to air on CBS and one on Fox.

The Aztecs will play on CBS Sports Network 11 times, on FS1 five times, on CBS twice and once on FOX. Along with the broadcast schedule, the league Revealed game day shifts to accommodate its television partners. The Aztecs have five contests affected: home games vs. Utah State and Boise State, and road games at Colorado State, Utah State and Fresno State.

The two games on CBS are back-to-back and on the road. For the second consecutive year, San Diego State plays at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center with the game against the Rebels scheduled for Saturday Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. PT. Seven days later, after a bye, the venue will be Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium with tipoff between the Aztecs and Cowboys scheduled for 2 pm MT on Jan. 7. The team’s game on FOX is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 in Viejas Arena against UNLV. Tip for the game is set for 1 pm PT.

The Aztecs first two contests on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) are against Nevada and New Mexico on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 4, respectively. Both games are at Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena and tip for the Nevada game is scheduled for 8 pm PT, while the New Mexico game is to be announced later. Other Featured games on CBSSN include both Utah State matchups (in Viejas on Jan. 25 at 8 pm PT & at Utah State on Feb. 8 at 8 pm MT), at Air Force (Jan. 21 at 8 pm MT), and at Nevada (Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. PT).

The regular season closes with five games all on CBS Sports Network, beginning at Fresno State on Wednesday, Feb. 15 (8 pm PT tip), then after the team’s second bye, the schedule continues at home against Colorado State on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 pm PT. SDSU plays its next two games on the road, at New Mexico (Saturday, Feb. 25) and at Boise State (Tuesday, Feb. 28). The tip against the Lobos will be determined later while the game in Boise, Idaho, has a 7 pm MT start time. The last game of the regular season is against Wyoming on Steve Fisher Court. Tip time for the Saturday, March 4, Matchup is scheduled for 7 pm PT.

The games that will be on FS1 are against UC San Diego (Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm PT), Air Force (Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 pm PT), at Colorado State (Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8:30 pm MT), versus San Jose State (Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm PT) and versus Boise State (Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 pm PT).

In addition to the Mountain West’s announcement, the Aztecs Maui Jim Maui Invitational opener against Ohio State on Nov. 10 will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 4 pm HT/6 pm PT. The following two games will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.

San Diego State Returns fifth-year Seniors Nathan Mensah , Adam Seiko , Aguek Arop and Matt Bradley in 2022-23, and four-fifths of its starting line up from a team that went 23-9 last year. In 2021-22, San Diego State appeared in the Championship game of the Mountain West tournament for the fifth consecutive year and competed in the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.

In addition to the aforementioned players, SDSU returns starters Lamont Butler and Keshad Johnson as well as newcomers Jaedon LeDee who sat out the 2021-22 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Darrion Trammell a transfer from Seattle U., Micah Parrish a transfer from Oakland, and freshmen Miles Byrd and Elijah Saunders .

The Aztecs play an exhibition on Tuesday, Nov. 1, against San Diego Christian in Viejas Arena with the regular season opener set for Monday, Nov. 7, also in Viejas.

For more information on tickets for the 2022-23 San Diego State men’s basketball season, contact the Aztec Athletics Ticket Office at 619-283-7378 or [email protected]