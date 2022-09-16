Men’s Basketball Mobile Passes Sold Out

Season Tickets | Mini Plans | Premium Seating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – On the heels of student season tickets selling out, mobile passes for Fighting Illini men’s basketball are now sold out as well. This marks the second straight season that Illinois has sold out of mobile passes.

There are still ticket options available ahead of the Oct. 19 public on-sale date for single-game tickets.

Season tickets remain on sale, and Friday Night Frenzy and Super Saturday mini plans are on sale now as well.

Limited premium seating tickets are also available in the Traditions Club and Legacy Club. To purchase Traditions Club tickets, contact [email protected] or call 217-244-7722. Legacy Club tickets (sections 134-138) can be purchased online here.

I FUND members will have presale access for single-game tickets on Oct. 18. Join the I FUND

Illinois is the reigning Big Ten Champion after going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois also is the Big Ten’s winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record , the winningest stretch in program history.

The Illini return five letterwinners, add one of the most accomplished transfer groups in the nation, and welcome a top-10 recruiting class in 2022-23.

