Season Tickets | Mobile Passes | Mini Plans | Premium Seating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men’s basketball mini plans are on sale now. There are two ticket options available: Friday Night Frenzy and Super Saturday. Both plans are affordable and provide fans the ability to guarantee their tickets inside State Farm Center for marquee games ahead of the Oct. 19 public on-sale date for single-game tickets.

Friday Night Frenzy Mini Plan ($89) – Buy Now

October 28 – Quincy

Nov. 11 – Kansas City

Nov. 25 – Lindenwood

Jan. 13 – Michigan State

Super Saturday Mini Plan ($119) – Buy Now

December 10 – Penn State

December 17 – Alabama A&M

February 11 – Rutgers

Tickets for Fighting Illini basketball continue to move fast, with season ticket sales ahead of last year’s pace and less than 100 mobile passes remaining.

Illinois is the reigning Big Ten Champion after going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois also is the Big Ten’s winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record , the winningest stretch in program history.

The Illini return five letterwinners, add one of the most accomplished transfer groups in the nation, and welcome a top-10 recruiting class in 2022-23.

Ticket On-Sale Dates

On Sale Now – Season Tickets, Mobile Passes, Friday Night Frenzy Mini Plans, Super Saturday Mini Plans & Premium Seating (Legacy Club & Traditions Club)

Sept. 14, 5 pm – Orange Krush Student Tickets

October 18 – I FUND Member Presale for Single-Game Tickets | Join the I FUND

October 19 – Public Single-Game Tickets

Stay Connected

Be sure to follow @IlliniMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all Fighting Illini Men’s Basketball updates. Stay tuned for additional ticket options including single-game tickets. Register your email to receive Fighting I Mail to stay up to date on Fighting Illini events.