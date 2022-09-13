Men’s Basketball Mini Plans are on Sale Now
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men’s basketball mini plans are on sale now. There are two ticket options available: Friday Night Frenzy and Super Saturday. Both plans are affordable and provide fans the ability to guarantee their tickets inside State Farm Center for marquee games ahead of the Oct. 19 public on-sale date for single-game tickets.
Friday Night Frenzy Mini Plan ($89) – Buy Now
October 28 – Quincy
Nov. 11 – Kansas City
Nov. 25 – Lindenwood
Jan. 13 – Michigan State
Super Saturday Mini Plan ($119) – Buy Now
December 10 – Penn State
December 17 – Alabama A&M
February 11 – Rutgers
Tickets for Fighting Illini basketball continue to move fast, with season ticket sales ahead of last year’s pace and less than 100 mobile passes remaining.
Illinois is the reigning Big Ten Champion after going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois also is the Big Ten’s winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record , the winningest stretch in program history.
The Illini return five letterwinners, add one of the most accomplished transfer groups in the nation, and welcome a top-10 recruiting class in 2022-23.
Ticket On-Sale Dates
On Sale Now – Season Tickets, Mobile Passes, Friday Night Frenzy Mini Plans, Super Saturday Mini Plans & Premium Seating (Legacy Club & Traditions Club)
Sept. 14, 5 pm – Orange Krush Student Tickets
October 18 – I FUND Member Presale for Single-Game Tickets | Join the I FUND
October 19 – Public Single-Game Tickets
