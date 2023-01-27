Men’s Basketball Meets Rival ETSU in Johnson City on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team is set for its second meeting in a week against in-state Rival ETSU as the Squad aims to snap a four-game skid with a trip to Johnson City on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 pm ET on Nexstar TV/ESPN+.

Chattanooga (11-11, 3-6 SoCon) is coming off another tight SoCon loss, falling 85-80 to Wofford on Wednesday night in McKenzie Arena. The loss moved the Mocs skid to four games and capped off the homestand with a third-straight loss.

Following the loss, UTC moved to 2-9 in games this season where the game is separated by +/- five points with five minutes to go. The tally includes an 0-5 mark in SoCon play. The 85-80 decision also marked the first loss this season when scoring at least 80 points.

Jamal Johnson and Dalvin White each surpassed the 1,000-career point total during Wednesday’s contest. Prior to transferring to UTC ahead of the 2022-23 season, Johnson racked up 712 points during stops at Memphis, Auburn and UAB while White totaled 818 during his four-year tenure at USC Upstate.

ETSU (8-14, 4-5 SoCon) is coming off a 71-67 overtime road loss at Mercer on Wednesday night. The Bucs have dropped three of their last four with their lone win coming inside the Roundhouse last Saturday, 78-62. UTC finished the last 5:48 of the game 0-of-11 from the floor.

Fans can watch the game LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms or fans can also listen LIVE on WFLI 96.1 FM/100.3 FM/ 1070AM in Chattanooga as well as the Varsity Network app.

GAME INFO

Chattanooga (11-11, 3-6 SoCon) at ETSU (8-14, 4-5 SoCon)

Saturday, Jan. 28 · 4 pm ET · Johnson City, Tenn. · Freedom Hall (6,149)

ESPN+ · Listen · Live Stats

GAME NOTES

Chattanooga · ETSU · SoCon

SERIES INFO

98th Meeting · Record: 51-46 · Home: 27-13 · Away: 17-25 · Neutral: 7-8

Last Meeting: January 21, 2023 – L, 62-78 – McKenzie Arena (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

LAST TIME OUT

Chattanooga (11-11, 3-6 SoCon) dropped its fourth-straight game during an 85-80 loss to Wofford on Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena. The loss marked UTC’s first this season when scoring at least 80 points. Jamal Johnson and Dalvin White each surpassed 1,000 career points during the game and finished with 22 and 13, respectively. Khristion Coursealt added 14.

1,000 POINT SCORERS

Chattanooga Featured two guys who surpassed 1,000 career points during Wednesday night’s game against Wofford. Both Jamal Johnson and Dalvin White reached the 1,000-point milestone as the duo finished with 22 and 13 points, respectively, during the contest. Johnson totaled 712 points prior to transferring to UTC between stops at Memphis, Auburn and UAB. White racked up 818 points during his four-year tenure at USC Upstate.

WRONG SIDE OF THE CLOSE ONES

Following Wednesday’s 85-80 loss to Wofford, Chattanooga moved to 2-9 this season when the game was separated by +/- five points with five minutes to go. That mark includes an 0-5 record inside SoCon play.

STRUGGLING DOWN THE STRETCH

Before Wednesday, Chattanooga struggled down the stretch offensively during its three-game skid. UTC went a combined 2-of-27 (7.4%) from the floor over the final 6:15 (on average, 18:44 cumulative) of game time including an 0-of-11 (0.0%) mark on Saturday against ETSU .

STEPHENS REACHES CAREER MILESTONE FEW ACHIEVE

Graduate transfer Jake Stephens became just the 23rd player in NCAA Division I basketball over the past 25 seasons to accomplish a certain feat. Stephens surpassed 1,800 career points, 900 career rebounds and 200 career blocks following last week’s contest against Furman. Stephens is the active leader in the Southern Conference in career points (1,851), rebounds (934), blocked shots (200), assists (355) and 3-point FGs made (231).

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA BASKETBALL

Follow @GoMocsMBB on Twitter & is Instagram for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga men’s basketball.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.