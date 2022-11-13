Men’s Basketball Meets Elon on Sunday to Close Asheville Championship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball closes play at the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina with a consolation matchup against Elon University on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 pm (ESPN+).

What to Know

Opening play at the Asheville Championship, Harvard fell to Louisiana in the semifinals, 75-61, while East Tennessee State topped Elo, 77-64, in the second semifinal. The Crimson will meet the Phoenix in the third-place game at 2:00 pm (ESPNU) before the Ragin’ Cajuns face the Buccaneers in the Championship game at 4:30 pm (ESPNU).

It’s Friday against Louisiana, a senior forward Chris Ledlum led the Crimson in points (15) and rebounds (eight) for the second straight game. Junior guard Sam Silverstein (14 points), first-year forward Chisom Okpara (11), and senior guard Luka Sakota (10) all scored in double figures.

Harvard has enjoyed success in early season tournaments under Tommy Amaker , The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball. In 2011-12, the Crimson won the Battle 4 Atlantis with victories over Utah, Florida State, and UCF, in 2013-14 the program captured the Great Alaska Shootout with wins over Denver, Green Bay, and TCU, and in 2015-16 , the team made the Championship game of the Diamond Head Classic with wins over YU and Auburn before falling to Oklahoma.

who played in high school at Christ School in nearby Arden, North Carolina. A native of Benin City, Nigeria, Ajogbor lost both his parents at the age of 10 in 2011. Ajogbor came to the US with host parents Gina and Greg Birdgeford after the Bridgefords met Ajogbor while serving as volunteers in Nigeria with the organization Access 2 Success . After missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 due to an Ivy League wide decision and much of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Ajogbor is slated to start in the Crimson frontcourt in 2022-23. Senior forward Chris Ledlum has averaged team highs in points per game (18.5) and rebounds per game (7.5), scoring in double figures in both games. He posted team Highs in points (15) and rebounds (eight) vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and game Highs in points (22) and rebounds (seven) at Morehouse (Nov. 7). Ledlum Returns after averaging 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season over 13 contests, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury. He scored in double figures in 12 of his 13 games played and scored 20 or more points in each of three contests. A Sociology concentrator, Ledlum earned Third Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2021-22. They gained 2022-23 Blue Ribbon Preseason All-Ivy League accolades.

Next Up

After completing its weekend at the Asheville Championship, Harvard plays at Northeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 pm (NESN/FloHoops) before hosting its home opener against Siena on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+).

Tickets to the Crimson’s home opener against Siena are available at tickets.gocrimson.com.