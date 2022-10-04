Men’s Basketball Matchup Versus Penn Part of Big 5 Doubleheader On November 30

The Palestra will host a true Philadelphia Big 5 doubleheader on Wednesday, November 30 as Saint Joseph’s takes on Penn at 8:30 pm, and is preceded by La Salle versus Temple at 6 pm

Penn and La Salle will serve as the home teams for the respective contests.

This will be the seventh time The Palestra has hosted a true Big 5 doubleheader since its formation in 1955-56, and just the third time it has happened this century. The last true Big 5 doubleheader at The Palestra was January 20, 2016, and it involved these same four teams as Temple defeated La Salle, 62-49, and Saint Joseph’s beat Penn, 75-60.

Ticket Prices

• Lower Sideline: $55

• Upper Sideline: $40

• Lower Baseline: $40

• Upper Baseline: $30

Tickets for the doubleheader will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 14 at noon via the Penn Ticket Office.

Notes About Saint Joseph’s vs. Penn

• Saint Joseph’s has played Penn 90 times in total, with the Hawks leading the series 53-37.

• Six of the previous 11 matchups between the Hawks and Quakers have been decided by single digits, including each of the last three games.

• The Hawks have won the last two meetings, 78-71 last year at Hagan Arena, and 87-81 three years ago at The Palestra; last year’s game was just the third time Penn had visited Hawk Hill, the others coming in 1991 and 1995.

