Men’s Basketball Makes Season-High 14 3-Pointers, Beats Tufts, 76-59

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Senior guards Luka Sakota and Chris Ledlum each scored 18 points, the Crimson posted season highs in made 3-pointers (14) and assists (21), and Harvard University men’s basketball defeated Tufts University, 76-59, on Sunday afternoon at Lavietes Pavilion.

In its last game before a two-week break for final exams, the Crimson (7-3) used separate runs of 16-5 and 16-2 in the second half to move ahead 72-47 with 5:14 to play and create distance from the visiting Jumbos (6-2).

For the Crimson, Sakota connected on a career-high six made 3-pointers, Ledlum scored in double figures for the ninth time in 10 games this season, and first-year forward Chisom Okpara joined the duo in double figures with 16 points.

Harvard Highlights

As a team, Harvard posted season highs in made 3-pointers (14) and assists (21). The Crimson hit double-figure 3-pointers for the second time this season and crossed the 20-assist plateau for the first time.

Senior guard Luka Sakota netted a season-high 18 points and made a career-best 6-of-10 3-pointers, while adding three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Sakota scored in double figures for the fifth time this season and came within one point of his career high.

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum totaled 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists. They scored in double figures for the ninth time in 10 games this season.

First-year forward Chisom Okpara posted 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while connecting on a career-high 3-of-5 3-pointers. They scored in double figures for the fourth time this year.

Sophomore guard Tyler Simon tallied career Highs in points (nine) and 3-pointers made (three), making 3-of-4 triples and contributing three steals.

Junior guard Sam Silverstein grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, leading the Crimson in rebounding for the second time in the last three games.

Sophomore guard Evan Nelson distributed a game-best four assists alongside six points on 2-of-2 3-pointers and three rebounds.

distributed a game-best four assists alongside six points on 2-of-2 3-pointers and three rebounds. Harvard led in rebounding (41-22) and second-chance points (25-2).

Gallery: (12-4-2022) Men’s Basketball vs. Tufts

How It Happened

Harvard gained its first double-digit lead of the game at 18-7 with 10:49 to go in the first half as Sakota made two 3-pointers within the first three minutes and Okpara closed the stretch with four straight points.

The Crimson extended the margin to 30-13 with 4:14 left in the first half. Ledlum scored six points during that stretch while Okpara capped the streak with a 3-pointer.

The Jumbos then used a 17-3 run – including five 3-pointers – in under three minutes to cut the margin to 33-30 with 1:21 left in the half. Harvard then brought a 35-30 lead into halftime.

Harvard used a 16-5 run to push its advantage back to 53-40 with 12:34 to go in the second half. A trio of 3-pointers from Sakota and a triple from Nelson keyed the run.

Maintaining a 56-45 lead with 9:29 remaining, the Crimson rattled off a 16-2 burst to move ahead 72-47 with 5:14 left. Simon and Okpara each knocked down two 3-pointers as part of the run.

First-year guard Chandler Piggé and first-year center Matt Filipowski each scored baskets for the Crimson inside the final three minutes.

We’re off and running against the Jumbos! 14:43 1H | Harvard 14 Tufts 7 • Harvard: 5-8 FG, 3-6 3PT

• Penalty: 6 PTS, 2-2 3PT ?? Sakota connects on the 3??! Watch Live on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/lydFvdoLJe#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/vFv1RvOKBv — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) December 4, 2022

11:39 1H | Harvard 16 Tufts 7 ?? Chris Ledlum throws it down! ?? • Penalty: 6 PTS, 2-3 3PT

• Ledlum: 4 PTS

• Nelson: 3 PTS, 3 REB Watch Live on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/lydFvdoLJe#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/GV0gcN95CP — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) December 4, 2022

???????? ?????????????????? ?? Chris Ledlum grabs the Offensive board and slams it home! ?? 3:18 1H | Harvard 30 Tufts 19 Watch Live on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/lydFvdoLJe#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/03BieYPvMk — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) December 4, 2022

11:55 2H | Harvard 53 Tufts 43 ?? Luka Sakota has made 6?? 3-pointers! • Penalty: 18 PTS, 6-10 3PT

• Ludlum: 14 PTS, 8 REB

• Okpara: 10 PTS, 5 REB

• Nelson: 6 PTS, 4 AST Watch Live on ESPN+

?? https://t.co/lydFvdoLJe#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/wzntAg299J — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) December 4, 2022

Postgame Quotes

“We thought it was what we thought it would be in terms of a team that is scrappy and a very good program. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to play them because they will get us prepared for what we are going to see as far as teams that can spread you out and shoot the three.” – Tommy Amaker The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball

The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball “I was pleased with the overall effort of our team, playing multiple bodies. I thought we wore them down in the second half which made a big difference. The 21 assists was a high for the year in terms of sharing the ball, which was a really good positive, and then finally seeing some of these guys make 3-point shots on our side.” – Tommy Amaker The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball

The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball “They’re a really good team. We knew that going in that they were going to fight and give us everything they had. Overall, we shared the ball pretty well. If you look at the box score, everything is pretty balanced.” – Senior guard Luka Sakota

“Every game for us is a culture game. You have to be prepared to play your best out of respect for the people that came before you. It doesn’t matter who we play against – we can play against Kansas, we can play against Tufts, we can play UMass. Every game matters.” – Senior guard Luka Sakota

“When the ball is moving, everybody’s happy.” ?? ?? ?? ?? Luka Sakota with ESPN after making a career-high 6?? 3-pointers and scoring 18 points! ??#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/we7NWPAP0D — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) December 4, 2022

Next Up

Following the Finals break, Harvard hosts Howard on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon (ESPN+). Tickets for Crimson home games are available at tickets.gocrimson.com.