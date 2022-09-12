Men’s Basketball MAAC Schedule Announced

EDISON, NJ – The MAAC announced the 2022-23 league schedule for men’s basketball on Monday. The 20-game slate features one new opponent with Mount St. Mary’s arrival to the MAAC this season.

Manhattan opens its league schedule on Thursday, Dec. 1, at home against Fairfield. The Jaspers make the return trip to Fairfield on Feb. 19.

The Jaspers play twice before the calendar flips to 2023; at Marist on the 19thth and Saint Peter’s on the 30th.

January starts with three home games. The first day of the new year sees Quinnipiac visiting Draddy Gymnasium before Canisius comes to Riverdale on Jan. 6th and Niagara is the 8th.

Manhattan visits Mount St. Mary’s on Jan. 13 before hosting Iona on Friday, Jan. 20. Manhattan beat Iona on its home floor last year in the final game of the regular season. Jose Perez hit the game-winning shot with less than five seconds to play.

Three games on the road span the week of Jan. 20-27. Manhattan visits Rider on the 20th and then makes its Western New York trip to close the week at Niagara and Canisius. Three games at home follow these road games: Siena, Rider, and Saint Peter’s come to Draddy between Feb. 3 and 12.

Over the final six games of the season, four of them will be on the road; at Iona (Feb. 17), Fairfield (Feb. 19), Quinnipiac (Feb. 26), and Siena (Mar. 2). The final two home games for the Jaspers are against Marist (Feb. 24) and Mount St. Mary’s (Mar. 4).

Manhattan topped Marist at home last season, 72-66. The Matchup with Mount St. Mary’s on Mar. 4 is the regular season finale.

The 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s Basketball Championship Returns to Jim Whelan’s Boardwalk Hall from Mar. 7-11.