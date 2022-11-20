Men’s Basketball Loses Heartbreaker in Overtime

Next Game: Idaho State University 11/23/2022 | 7:00 p.m Nov. 23 (Wed) / 7:00 p.m Idaho State University History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (2-4) dropped its final game of the weekend to Western Carolina (4-2) by a final of 90-88 in overtime on Sunday in Lake Charles, La.

GAME OVERVIEW

Lindenwood and Western Carolina played a tight game early, but took a 12-8 lead at the 14:20 mark after a three-point basket by Keenon Cole . Nearly 10 minutes later, the Lions took a double-digit lead after Cole made his second three-ball of the game.

Lindenwood maintained a multi-possession lead through the remainder of the first half, and went into the break with a 38-28 advantage. The Lions shot 50 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, while holding the Catamounts to less than 30 percent shooting.

The first two minutes of the second half saw little offense by both teams, but the Lions were able to obtain an 11-point lead as Cam Burrell made five points in less than a minute. Western Carolina made it a 43-40 game at the 15:54 mark before Brandon Trimble put the Lions back up by six with his three pointer.

The Catamounts were able to claw back and tie the game at the end of regulation and send the game to overtime. The Lions built a four-point lead with 54 seconds left in overtime, but couldn’t close out as Western Carolina came back to win 90-88.

QUOTABLE

“Give credit to Western Carolina,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “They made some big plays when they needed. A hard loss for sure, but I truly believe this weekend allowed our guys to answer any questions or erase any doubt about what they can grow into as a team.”

GAME LEADERS

Cam Burrell (24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 2 STL, 1 AST)

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (20 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB, 1 STL)

Chris Childs (13 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will return to action on Wednesday to take on Idaho State for a 7:00 pm game inside Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.