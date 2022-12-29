Men’s Basketball Loses by One in Overtime Against Harvard, 74-73

Next Game: at University of Massachusetts Lowell 1/5/2023 | 6:00 P.M Jan. 05 (Thu) / 6:00 PM at University of Massachusetts Lowell History

Bangor, ME – The University of Maine men’s basketball team fell in overtime against the Harvard Crimson on Wednesday night, 74-73.

Both sides came out of the Gates even strength as neither side got out to more than a five-point lead over the opening 10 minutes of the contest.

The Crimson pushed out to their biggest lead of the opening half with just under three minutes remaining on the clock off a layup by Chris Ledlum.

Maine cut into the deficit as Halftime approached, tying the contest up at 33-33 on a Kellen Tynes three-point shot that was set up by Jaden Clayton .

The score remained locked up at 33-33 heading into halftime.

The Black Bears were led by Kellen Tynes on the Offensive end of the floor as he had 12 points in the opening half. Peter Filipovity (7-5-1) turned in a solid opening half for Maine.

Chris Ledlum led all scorers after the opening 20 with 13 points.

The second half began with the Crimson getting out to a narrow lead at 44-40 over the opening five minutes of action.

The Black Bears battled back from the narrow deficit to tie the contest up at 59-59 with 5:45 left in the second half.

The two sides began trading baskets as the second half began to wind down, resulting in a back-and-forth scoreboard over the final three minutes of the game.

Harvard’s Idan Tretout hit a pair of clutch free-throws with 19 seconds left to increase his squads lead to three points.

Gedi Juozapaitis hit the biggest shot of the night with 3.9 seconds remaining as he hit a contest three-pointer to force overtime.

The Crimson grabbed control in overtime early by hitting the early bucket as Evan Nelson hit a mid-range jumper.

Harvard would hold onto their lead over the Black Bears in overtime, 74-73.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the scoring on the night for the Black Bears as he finished with 19 points. Kellen Tynes (15), Kristians Feierbergs (12), Peter Filipovity (11) and Jaden Clayton (10) all produced double-digits in scoring in the loss.

Maine (6-7) will take the New Year’s weekend off as they prepare for the America East Conference schedule to begin on Thursday Jan. 5 as they head to UMass Lowell. That game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM

-UMaine-