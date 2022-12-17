Men’s Basketball Loses BIG EAST Opener at Marquette

Next Game: Butler 12/22/2022 | 7:00 PM FS1 1620 The Zone; 101.9 FM The Keg December 22 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Butler History

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Creighton men’s basketball team opened its 10th year as a member of the BIG EAST Conference with a 69-58 loss at host Marquette on Friday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Golden Eagles improved to 9-3 (1-0 BIG EAST) while Creighton dropped to 6-6 (0-1 BIG EAST) this winter.

The setback came despite double-doubles from Baylor Scheierman (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Frederick King (16 points, 10 rebounds). King made all eight of his shots, including seven dunks, en route to his second straight double-dip.

The game featured eight lead changes in the first 12 minutes, but after building a 22-16 lead, the Bluejays went cold just as host Marquette went on a run. The Golden Eagles compiled a 19-2 spurt, to open up its largest lead before the break at 35-24. A Trey Alexander jumper just before the Halftime buzzer trimmed CU’s Halftime deficit to 40-31.

Oso Ighodaro led all players with 11 points at the break, while reserve David Joplin scored 10 points in 12 minutes for MU. Scheierman had 10 points and eight rebounds in the first half, while King converted all four dunk attempts to score eight points and snare five rebounds in the first half.

Creighton narrowed the gap to eight points on five occasions in the second half but could get no closer.

Creighton had a season-high 18 turnovers and were outscored 18-8 off turnovers in the contest. CU won the rebound battle 34-32. The Bluejays made 25-of-54 field goal attempts (46.3 percent) but drained just 4-of-20 three-point attempts (20 percent). Scheierman and Ryan Nembhard tallied four assists for CU and King owned a team-best three blocked shots.

Ighodaro paced MU with 16 points in the game and Tyler Kolek notched seven assists, five points and four steals. The Golden Eagles shot 45 percent from the field (27-60) and 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) from deep.

The Bluejays open a three-game homestand on Thursday with a 7 pm game vs. Butler.