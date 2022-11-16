Men’s basketball loses at Maryland 76-52

Next Game: Sacred Heart University 11/19/2022 | 2 p.m Nov. 19 (Sat) / 2 pm Sacred Heart University History

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Big Ten member Maryland (3-0) raced out to a 27-8 lead and defeated visiting Binghamton (2-1) 76-52 Tuesday night at XFINITY Center.

The Terps were strong out of the gate and used their size and athleticism to force eight Bearcat turnovers in the first seven minutes. Down 37-12 late in the half, BU used an 11-5 run to gain some confidence. Junior guard John McGriff sparked BU with 10 points and sophomore Matt Solomon added five points off the bench as Binghamton brought it back to 21, down 44-23 at intermission.

In the second half, BU brought it under 20 points early with a pair of inside buckets from the junior center Tariq Balogun . But Maryland used a 16-4 run to stretch its lead. The Bearcats kept battling and were only outscored by three in the second half.

McGriff wound up with a team-high 12 points. Graduate Miles Gibson added seven points and senior Dan Petcash chipped six points on 3-of-4 shooting. Graduate center Ogheneyole Akuwovo tallied five points and a team-high eight rebounds.

“They were a lot more physical than us,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “We wanted to make them beat us from the outside but we couldn’t stop them in the paint. It showed the difference in the level of basketball. We couldn’t run our offense and turned the ball over too much. I thought we played better in the second half … we kept competing.”

The Bearcats play five of their next six at home beginning with a Saturday Matchup against Sacred Heart at the Events Center.