Men’s Basketball loses 78-76 at Skidmore

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – RIT sophomore center Andrew Fox scored a career-high 24 points in the Tigers’ 76-78 loss at Skidmore, Saturday.

Junior guard Matt Caggiano scored 17 points, sophomore forward Kevin Ryan tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds, while a junior guard Mark Osime finished with 11 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Skidmore’s Mark Engel hit a three-pointer to give the Thoroughbreds a 16-5 lead in the first half, while Tautvydas Kupstas made it a 14-point lead on his three with 13:19 to play.

Kupstas sank a three-pointer with 2:51 remaining to give Skidmore a 17-point lead.

Caggiano hit a three-pointer with eight seconds on the clock to cut the Skidmore lead to 40-30.

The Tigers outscored Skidmore 15-4 in a five-minute span in the second half, tying the score at 58-58 on a Fox three-pointer with 11:07 remaining.

Caggiano scored with 9:49 to play to give RIT a 61-59 lead, and junior forward Kenny Wilburn scored off an assist from Caggiano to give the Tigers a four-point lead.

RIT went on an 11-0 run, capped off by a layup from the sophomore guard Chase Dickens to extend the Tigers lead to 10 points.

Skidmore outscored the Tigers 19-9 over the final 7:44.

Kupstas scored with 1:56 to play to make it a two-point game, while Greg Skoric made a free throw to make it 76-75, RIT.

Kupstas put the Thoroughbreds ahead on his layup with five seconds to play, and Riley Green made one-of-two free throws to make it a 78-76 final.

GAME NOTES

RIT shot 30-of-57 (52.6%) from the floor, including 10-of-16 three-pointers.

Each team had 40 rebounds.

Fox shot 10-of-16 from the floor, while Caggiano was 6-of-10.

WHAT’S NEXT

RIT Returns to action on Tuesday (Jan. 10) against Ithaca at 7:30 pm