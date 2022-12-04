Men’s Basketball loses 64-58 to No. 19 RPI

Next Game: at Rochester 1/3/2023 | 5:00 P.M Jan. 03 (Tue) / 5:00 PM at Rochester History

ROCHESTER, NY – RIT sophomore guard Brock Bowen scored 15 points in the Tigers 64-58 loss to No. 19 Rensselaer, Saturday.

Senior forward Kevin Ryan scored 17 points, while junior guard Matt Caggiano chipped in 10 points off the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Will Rubin gave the Engineers a 12-6 lead on his jumper early in the first half.

Junior guard Mark Osime scored to cut the RPI lead to 12-8.

scored to cut the RPI lead to 12-8. Ryan converted two free throws with 8:27 remaining that cut the Engineers lead to two points, while Caggiano drained a three-pointer to make it a one-point game.

RPI closed out the first half on a 14-2 run to lead 32-19 at the half.

Dylan Matchett gave RPI a 51-39 lead on his three-pointer.

Caggiano scored with 6:41 remaining to cut the deficit to five points.

Dom Black gave the Engineers a 61-51 lead with 3:03 remaining.

Caggiano cut the lead to 61-58 on his free throw with 35 seconds remaining.

Chuck Clemons secured the win with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTES

RIT shot 43.5 percent from the floor on 20-of-45 shooting.

The Tigers went 8-of-23 from beyond the arc.

RIT outrebounded RPI, 30-28.

UP NEXT

RIT Returns to action on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Rochester at 5:00 PM