Men’s Basketball loses 64-58 to No. 19 RPI
ROCHESTER, NY – RIT sophomore guard Brock Bowen scored 15 points in the Tigers 64-58 loss to No. 19 Rensselaer, Saturday.
Senior forward Kevin Ryan scored 17 points, while junior guard Matt Caggiano chipped in 10 points off the bench.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Will Rubin gave the Engineers a 12-6 lead on his jumper early in the first half.
- Junior guard Mark Osime scored to cut the RPI lead to 12-8.
- Ryan converted two free throws with 8:27 remaining that cut the Engineers lead to two points, while Caggiano drained a three-pointer to make it a one-point game.
- RPI closed out the first half on a 14-2 run to lead 32-19 at the half.
- Dylan Matchett gave RPI a 51-39 lead on his three-pointer.
- Caggiano scored with 6:41 remaining to cut the deficit to five points.
- Dom Black gave the Engineers a 61-51 lead with 3:03 remaining.
- Caggiano cut the lead to 61-58 on his free throw with 35 seconds remaining.
- Chuck Clemons secured the win with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.
GAME NOTES
- RIT shot 43.5 percent from the floor on 20-of-45 shooting.
- The Tigers went 8-of-23 from beyond the arc.
- RIT outrebounded RPI, 30-28.
UP NEXT
RIT Returns to action on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Rochester at 5:00 PM