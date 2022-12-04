Men’s Basketball loses 64-58 to No. 19 RPI

ROCHESTER, NY – RIT sophomore guard Brock Bowen scored 15 points in the Tigers 64-58 loss to No. 19 Rensselaer, Saturday.

Senior forward Kevin Ryan scored 17 points, while junior guard Matt Caggiano chipped in 10 points off the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Will Rubin gave the Engineers a 12-6 lead on his jumper early in the first half.
  • Junior guard Mark Osime scored to cut the RPI lead to 12-8.
  • Ryan converted two free throws with 8:27 remaining that cut the Engineers lead to two points, while Caggiano drained a three-pointer to make it a one-point game.
  • RPI closed out the first half on a 14-2 run to lead 32-19 at the half.
  • Dylan Matchett gave RPI a 51-39 lead on his three-pointer.
  • Caggiano scored with 6:41 remaining to cut the deficit to five points.
  • Dom Black gave the Engineers a 61-51 lead with 3:03 remaining.
  • Caggiano cut the lead to 61-58 on his free throw with 35 seconds remaining.
  • Chuck Clemons secured the win with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTES

  • RIT shot 43.5 percent from the floor on 20-of-45 shooting.
  • The Tigers went 8-of-23 from beyond the arc.
  • RIT outrebounded RPI, 30-28.

UP NEXT

RIT Returns to action on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at Rochester at 5:00 PM

