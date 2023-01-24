Men’s Basketball Looks to Snap Skid, Hosts Wofford on Wednesday Night

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team aims to snap a three-game skid with the final leg of a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when the Squad hosts Southern Conference foe Wofford for a key league game inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET on ESPN+.

The game is part of the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week as the national college basketball landscape rallies together to benefit the American Cancer Society’s initiative.

Chattanooga (11-10, 3-5 SoCon) hopes to put a stop to its current three-game slide after suffering a 78-62 loss to in-state Rival ETSU on Saturday afternoon. After trailing by just two, 64-62, the Mocs went scoreless over the game’s final 5:48 as the Bucs took advantage of the cold Spree and broke away for the always important road win.

UTC played Saturday’s contest without big man Jake Stephens who missed the game due to injury. Dalvin White who currently leads NCAA Division I in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.07), led the team with 14 points while Demetrius Davis and Randy Brady added nine and eight, respectively.

Wofford (11-10, 3-5) enters the game on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a pair of losses last week at Western Carolina (76-71) on Wednesday and at home against Furman (96-82) on Sunday. The Terriers earned SoCon victories in three of its previous four before dropping the back-to-back games last week.

GAME INFO

Chattanooga (11-10, 3-5 SoCon) vs. Wofford (11-10, 3-5 SoCon)

Wednesday, Jan. 25 · 7 pm ET · Chattanooga, Tenn. · McKenzie Arena (10,995)

PROMOTIONS: Coaches vs. Cancer Suits & Sneakers Week.

GAME NOTES

SERIES INFO

50th Meeting · Record: 29-20 · Home: 15-7 · Away: 12-11 · Neutral: 2-2

Last Meeting: March 6, 2022 – W, ​​79-56 – Harrah’s Cherokee Center (Asheville, NC) – SoCon Semis

LAST TIME OUT

Chattanooga (11-10, 3-5 SoCon) suffered its third-straight defeat after another cold stretch in the final minutes as the Mocs dropped a 78-62 rivalry contest to ETSU inside McKenzie Arena on Saturday afternoon. UTC went scoreless during the final 5:48 of the game after the two teams were separated by just two points heading into the final minutes. The Mocs were without a big man Jake Stephens due to injury. Dalvin White led the team with 14 points.

STRUGGLING DOWN THE STRETCH

Chattanooga has struggled down the stretch offensively during the three-game skid, all coming in close game scenarios. UTC has gone a combined 2-of-27 (7.4%) from the floor over the final 6:15 (on average, 18:44 cumulative) of game time including an 0-of-11 (0.0%) mark on Saturday against ETSU.

LACKING IN THE PAINT

During Chattanooga’s 78-62 loss to ETSU on Saturday, the Mocs were outscored in the points in the paint category by a 44-30 margin which marked the most points allowed in the paint to an opponent this season. The -14 margin was the second-most this season (34-18 at Mercer).

WRONG SIDE OF TRANSITION NUMBERS

Chattanooga found themselves allowing more points off turnovers for the third-straight game after Saturday’s defeat to ETSU. The Mocs have been outscored 41-24 in points off turnovers during the current three-game skid. UTC was a season-worst -12 (21-9) against Furman last Wednesday.

EARL EFFECT FROM DEEP

Chattanooga (11.6 – 3rd), Cornell (11.7 – 1st), and Penn State (10.9 – 5th) rank among the nation’s top three-point shooting teams. Cornell is led by Dan Earl’s younger brother Brian while Penn State is Earl’s alma mater (1997).

STEPHENS REACHES CAREER MILESTONE FEW ACHIEVE

Graduate transfer Jake Stephens became just the 23rd player in NCAA Division I basketball over the past 25 seasons to accomplish a certain feat. Stephens surpassed 1,800 career points, 900 career rebounds and 200 career blocks following last week’s contest against Furman. Stephens is the active leader in the Southern Conference in career points (1,851), rebounds (934), blocked shots (200), assists (355) and 3-point FGs made (231).

STEPHENS IN NATIONAL COMPARISON

How does Jake Stephens’ impressive season compared to others around the country? Stephens is currently the only player in NCAA DI averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game. Stephens and Purdue’s Zach Edey are the only two players in NCAA DI averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. If the season were to end today, Stephens would be the first DI player to average 20ppg, 10rpg, 3apg & 2bpg since Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) in 1996-97.

STEPHENS NAMED TO OSCAR ROBERTSON TROPHY WATCH LIST

Jake Stephens was recently named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, a list that boasts 50 of the top players in college basketball in search of earning the national player of the year honor.

