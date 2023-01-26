Men’s Basketball Kicks Off Home Weekend Against Coastal Carolina
James Madison Dukes (13-8, 4-4 SBC) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-10, 4-4 SBC)
January 26, 2023 — 7 p.m
Harrisonburg, Va.. — Atlantic Union Bank Center
Game Links
Live Stats · Video: ESPN+ · Audio Broadcast
Tickets · JMU Game Notes
JMUSports.com · @JMUMBasketball · #GoDukes
GoCCUSports.com · @CoastalMBB
QUICK HITS
- After a road split last weekend, James Madison men’s basketball returns to the Atlantic Union Bank Center to take on Coastal Carolina Thursday evening. Tip is set for 7 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.
- JMU fell to Southern Miss 83-70 on Saturday, as the Golden Eagles had 23 assists on 32 made baskets, the most Helpers for a JMU opponent this season. This was just the second double-digit loss for the Dukes this season, the other being at then-No. 1 UNC.
- At 4-4 in league play, JMU is two games out of first place in a tightly-packed Sun Belt Conference. A total of 11 teams are within three games of first place, which is shared by Marshall, Southern Miss and Louisiana.
- Redshirt sophomore Terrence Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Southern Miss. Edwards now has put up at least 15 points in 11 games this year including five of his last six.
- JMU is shooting 48.4% from the field, the 23rd-best team clip in the country. Redshirt sophomore Justin Amadi and Graduate student Mezie Offurum are shooting .650 and .628 respectively, both top-20 marks in Division I. After shooting just .223 from the three-point line in its first five Sun Belt games, JMU has improved to .391 from deep in its last three with 27 triples made.
- Redshirt junior Vado Morse leads JMU with 13.0 points per game, having scored 25 each in consecutive games against Georgia Southern and Troy. Morse, Edwards (12.3), Takal Molson (11.0) and Offurum (10.4) are all averaging double-figures, as JMU is one of just three teams in the SBC with at least four double-digit scorers in 2022-23.
- The Dukes have gotten to the line recently, both making and attempting more free throws than all eight of their opponents in SBC play thus far. JMU has made 50 more free throws and attempted 56 more than its foes in league games.
- After adding six steals to its total against Southern Miss, the Dukes have racked up 10.7 steals per game, second-most in the nation.
- The Dukes have six home games remaining, tied with App State for the second-most conference home tilts remaining in the league.
SCOUTING THE CHANTICLEERS
- Coastal Carolina sits at .500 both overall and in league play this season, level with JMU at two games out of first in the SBC.
- The Chanticleers are coming off a 74-70 home setback to non-conference opponent Chicago State on Monday. CCU won its previous two league games, 93-84 over App State and 85-81 in overtime over South Alabama, both at home.
- Among players who have played in all 20 games, Center Estam Mostafa leads the Chants with 13.5 points per game.
- Coastal averages 72.5 points per game in league play, third-most in the Sun Belt.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Dukes won the only ever meeting between the two teams, 110-95 on Jan. 8, 1987 in Harrisonburg.
GAMEDAY INFO
- Tickets for the 2022-23 JMU Men’s Basketball season are available here.
- Parking is available in the Ballard Parking Deck next door to the Atlantic Union Bank Center – parking pass holders should enter through the North Entrance of the Ballard Parking Deck, while the South Entrance will remain open for general parking.
- Fans are encouraged to wear black to Thursday’s game – JMU students can arrive early for a Black Out T-Shirt Giveaway – the first 250 students in attendance will receive a t-shirt.
- Thursday is also Greek Night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center – students who are members of Greek organizations can check in at the marketing tables and the organization with the highest attendance will win a catered meal from Potbelly Sandwich Shop at their next chapter meeting.