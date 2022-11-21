Men’s Basketball jumps to No. 4 in The AP poll

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team is ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press’ Top 25, the wire service announced Monday. This marks the highest ranking in The AP poll for the Longhorns since UT was ranked No. 4 in consecutive polls on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, 2021.

The Longhorns, fresh off a 19-point home win against then-No. 2/2 Gonzaga last Wednesday (Nov. 16), jumped seven spots from last week’s ranking of No. 11.

Texas (3-0) returns to the court when it faces Northern Arizona later tonight as part of the Leon Black Classic. Tip is set for 7:30 pm Central at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. In the 117-year history of the Texas Basketball program, tonight’s contest marks UT’s first regular-season game in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press’ Top 25 (Nov. 21, 2022)