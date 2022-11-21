Men’s Basketball jumps to No. 4 in The AP poll
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team is ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press’ Top 25, the wire service announced Monday. This marks the highest ranking in The AP poll for the Longhorns since UT was ranked No. 4 in consecutive polls on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, 2021.
The Longhorns, fresh off a 19-point home win against then-No. 2/2 Gonzaga last Wednesday (Nov. 16), jumped seven spots from last week’s ranking of No. 11.
Texas (3-0) returns to the court when it faces Northern Arizona later tonight as part of the Leon Black Classic. Tip is set for 7:30 pm Central at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. In the 117-year history of the Texas Basketball program, tonight’s contest marks UT’s first regular-season game in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Associated Press’ Top 25 (Nov. 21, 2022)
|
Rank
|
Team (First-Place Votes)
|
Points
|
1.
|
North Carolina (47)
|
1,541
|
2.
|
Houston (9)
|
1,499
|
3.
|
Kansas (1)
|
1,396
|
4.
|
TEXAS (5)
|
1,377
|
5.
|
Virginia (1)
|
1,279
|
6.
|
Gonzaga
|
1,273
|
7.
|
Baylor
|
1.102
|
8.
|
Duke
|
1.057
|
9.
|
Arkansas
|
1.038
|
10.
|
Creighton
|
1.004
|
11.
|
Indiana
|
932
|
12.
|
Michigan State
|
825
|
13.
|
Auburn
|
737
|
14.
|
Arizona
|
725
|
15.
|
Kentucky
|
685
|
16.
|
Illinois
|
673
|
17.
|
San Diego State
|
601
|
18.
|
Alabama
|
510
|
19.
|
UCLA
|
506
|
20.
|
UConn
|
298
|
21.
|
Texas Tech
|
275
|
22.
|
Tennessee
|
238
|
23.
|
Maryland
|
223
|
24.
|
Purdue
|
215
|
25.
|
Iowa
|
132