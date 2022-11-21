Men’s Basketball jumps to No. 4 in The AP poll

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team is ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press’ Top 25, the wire service announced Monday. This marks the highest ranking in The AP poll for the Longhorns since UT was ranked No. 4 in consecutive polls on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, 2021.

The Longhorns, fresh off a 19-point home win against then-No. 2/2 Gonzaga last Wednesday (Nov. 16), jumped seven spots from last week’s ranking of No. 11.

Texas (3-0) returns to the court when it faces Northern Arizona later tonight as part of the Leon Black Classic. Tip is set for 7:30 pm Central at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. In the 117-year history of the Texas Basketball program, tonight’s contest marks UT’s first regular-season game in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press’ Top 25 (Nov. 21, 2022)

Rank

Team (First-Place Votes)

Points

1.

North Carolina (47)

1,541

2.

Houston (9)

1,499

3.

Kansas (1)

1,396

4.

TEXAS (5)

1,377

5.

Virginia (1)

1,279

6.

Gonzaga

1,273

7.

Baylor

1.102

8.

Duke

1.057

9.

Arkansas

1.038

10.

Creighton

1.004

11.

Indiana

932

12.

Michigan State

825

13.

Auburn

737

14.

Arizona

725

15.

Kentucky

685

16.

Illinois

673

17.

San Diego State

601

18.

Alabama

510

19.

UCLA

506

20.

UConn

298

21.

Texas Tech

275

22.

Tennessee

238

23.

Maryland

223

24.

Purdue

215

25.

Iowa

132

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button