Men’s Basketball Joins Local Children For Second Annual Shop With A Cop and Penn State Harrisburg Player Holiday Event

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Sunday morning, Dec. 11, Penn State Harrisburg men’s basketball players and coaches joined Middletown Police Detective Adam Tankersley and Penn State Harrisburg Police Officer Phil Peng to treat 20 local children to a holiday shopping spree at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for the second annual Shop With a Cop and Penn State Harrisburg Player event.

“What began as a request from Detective Tankersley two years ago has grown into this wonderful event thanks to the great teamwork from all involved,” said Friday when describing the initiative’s genesis. “Detective Tankersley challenged Penn State Harrisburg’s men’s basketball student-athletes to help him make a difference in the community back in 2020 and for the second year in a row, we all delivered. I want to thank everyone involved for making this possible.”

Friday was joined by all 17 Penn State Harrisburg players, Assistant Coach Connor Markulec, Tankersley, and Peng in accompanying 20 school children from Middletown and Steelton-Highspire during their shopping sprees. Each child was gifted the opportunity to purchase approximately $120 of Merchandise at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, Pa. In addition to helping the children choose their gifts, the student-athletes and policemen used their time together as a mentoring opportunity.

“In the past, we’ve worked with the high school programs of Middletown and Steel-High to recruit student-athletes to compete on the court,” said Penn State Harrisburg head Coach Don Friday. “More recently, this relationship has grown under the energy of Steel-High head Coach Tristan Crawford and Middletown head Coach Chris Bradford to impact young people in the communities they represent well beyond the sports arena.”

The event was made possible by a charitable gift from Enterprise Holdings of Central Pennsylvania and the efforts of Assistant Coach Anthony Morgan ’16, as well as a matching gift from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Executive Leadership, while Bradford and Crawford helped organize the children’s arrival to Ollie’s from their respective school districts.

Friday noted that since it’s inception, the goal of the outing has been to spread holiday Joy for children of under-resourced families and serve as “possibility models” in hopes of becoming navigational stars for the children’s post-high school Futures in hopes that they excel as people, students, and athletes at the four-year college, trade school, and community college levels. Tankersley continues to share his passion for helping children in local communities and has been an ally of Penn State Harrisburg’s men’s basketball program, serving as a mentor in recent years.

