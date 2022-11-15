Men’s Basketball is Back In Action Against Delaware State Wednesday

NEW YORK – Columbia men’s basketball will look to build on a strong performance at Sacred Heart when it welcomes Delaware State to Levien Gym Wednesday, November 16 for a 7 pm contest.

OPENING TIP-OFF

• Columbia is still in search of its first win after dropping a heartbreaker, 88-85, at Sacred Heart Sunday. The contest saw 23 lead changes and 11 tie scores.

• Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa posted a career-high 28 points, going 10-of-17 from the field, against the Pioneers. It was the first time he hit double-figure scoring this season after doing so 14 times last season.

NEWS/NOTES

DELAWARE STATE’S STATUS

The Hornets put up a tough fight at Villanova, taking a 10-point lead in the first half before the Wildcats clawed back for a 60-50 win Monday night. Delaware State also played at Virginia Tech to open the season and topped Immaculata for its lone win of the season. Brandon Stone is pacing the squad, averaging 16.3 points, on 61.8 percent shooting from the floor, and 8.3 rebounds.

INSIDE THE SERIES – DELAWARE STATE

Wednesday will mark just the second meeting between Columbia and Delaware State. The Lions took the previous meeting, 47-41, on Nov. 12, 2007 in the Preseason NIT in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBIA AGAINST THE MEAC

Columbia is 8-0 against teams currently in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Lions have not faced a MEAC opponent since topping Howard, 66-48, on Jan. 7, 2017 at home.

BUSY SLATE

Columbia will play two more times this week, heading to Maine for a Friday night contest before returning home to take on SUNY Martime Sunday at 1 pm

BUY TICKETS TO UPCOMING GAMES

Tickets for all Columbia home games are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 888-LIONS-11.

THE IVY LEAGUE IS ESPN+

All home Columbia games and most Ivy League road contests will air on ESPN+ as part of The Ivy League’s new partnership with ESPN. ESPN+ is a new, subscription-based service that offers monthly ($4.99) and yearly ($49.99) plans. Click here to subscribe to ESPN+ and start your free trial! Click here for Frequently asked questions about the Ivy League on ESPN.

FOLLOW COLUMBIA ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the Columbia men’s basketball, follow @CULionsMBB on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.