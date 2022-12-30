Men’s Basketball Introduces New Digital Series “Scarlet Knight Tales”

PISCATAWAYNJ – Rutgers men’s basketball is introducing a new digital series for the 2022-23 season and beyond called “Scarlet Knight Tales”.

Rutgers Nation will get an inside look at where it all started for their favorite Scarlet Knights as the series follows each player’s journey from their childhood to playing college basketball at RU.

The first season features three episodes that showcase the stories of all three players on the 2022-23 roster with ties to the state of New Jersey.

Season One of “Scarlet Knight Tales” will visit the hometowns and or high schools of senior point guards Paul Mulcahy (Bayonne, NJ / Gil St. Bernard’s High School), freshman point guard Derek Simpson (Mt. Laurel, NJ / Lenape High School), and junior center Clifford Omoruyi (Roselle Catholic High School).

Each longform video will feature interviews with the families and high school coaches of each player. The full version of each Episode will be available on scarletknights.com, the Rutgers Athletics YouTube page and the Rutgers Athletics mobile app. Digital content will be available on all the Rutgers men’s basketball social media pages including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

The schedule for the release of the episodes is below.

Episode 1:

Paul Mulcahy: New Jersey’s Point Guard, From Bayonne to RU

Episode 2:

Derek Simpson : The Next Great New Jersey Point Guard

Episode 3:

Clifford Omoruyi: A 14-Year Old’s Journey from Nigeria to New Jersey

“Scarlet Knight Tales” will be an ongoing series for the men’s basketball program going forward and there will be many more episodes to come.

This trailer of all three episodes from the upcoming season previews the stories of Mulcahy, Simpson and Omoruyi.