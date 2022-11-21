Men’s Basketball Inks Trio of Scholastic Student-Athletes in Early Signing Period

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team and head Coach Dan Earl have announced and finalized the 2023 early signing class, as the program welcomes a trio of scholastic signees to the next edition of the roster.

With the early signing period beginning in the first week of November, three student-athletes signed their NLIs and commitments to Chattanooga. Full signee info and Quotes from Dan Earl can be found below.

Sean Cusano – 6’8″ – G/F – Hilton Head Prep (SC)

Cusano arrived at Hilton Head Prep in South Carolina following his sophomore season in which he competed at Union High School in Virginia. The stretch forward led Union HS to its first state title in school history, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the title game to help defeat East Rockingham, who featured UNC commit Tyler Nikel.

During his junior season, Cusano averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds and nearly four blocks per game to help lead Hilton Head Prep to a state final four appearance. He was named the SCISA 2A Regional Player of the Year which followed VHSCA Group 2A First Team All-State honors the previous season.

Earl is Cusano: “We are thrilled to welcome Sean to our program. Sean has a unique Blend of both skill and size for his position. He is a very good shooter from the Perimeter and has an excellent understanding of the game. The Mocs faithful are going to enjoy watching his passion and intensity on the court during his time at Chattanooga.”

Noah Melson – 6’6” – G – Alexander HS (GA)

A two-way, versatile guard, Melson was named an All-Region selection as a junior in addition to holding team captain duties. He was selected to the South Regional Steph Curry Underrated Team following his play with Alexander HS and his AAU team, the Atlanta Allstars.

Earl is Melson: “We are excited to welcome Noah to the Chattanooga basketball Family. Noah brings tremendous size and versatility to the guard position. He shoots the ball at a high level and can play with the ball in his hands or off the ball. The UTC community will enjoy watching him compete for the next 4 years.”

Collin Mulholland – 6’10” – F – Holy Family Catholic (MN)

Mulholland attended Southwest Academy in Ontario, Canada last season and averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and over three blocks per game before moving and enrolling at Holy Family Catholic HS in Victoria, Minnesota. The 6’10” forward plays next to Butler commit Boden Kapka at HF ​​and also competes for the Minnesota Heat on the prep hoops circuit.

Earl is Mulholland: “Collin is a versatile player with a lot of potential. His ability to shoot from the perimeter and lateral movement is unique for a player at his size. He is a tremendous young man and will be a great addition to our program.”

