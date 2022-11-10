Men’s Basketball Inks Second-Straight Top 30 Class

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Men’s Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry has signed his second-straight top-30 recruiting class, as three highly-touted signees inked their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Penn State’s three-member class currently ranks 24th in the Nation according to 247 Sports and 27th according to ESPN. It marks the first time in program history that the Nittany Lions have signed back-to-back top-30 recruiting classes, both of which have come under Shrewsberry.



The three-member class is comprised of Carey Booth (Englewood, Colo.), Logan Imes (Zionsville, Ind.) and Braeden Shrewsberry (State College, Pa.). The three new Nittany Lions, who will join the program as the Class of 2027, bring accomplished athletic and academic pedigrees to Penn State.

“We are very excited to welcome three quality young men to our Penn State basketball family,” said Shrewsberry. “First and foremost, these three young men come from great families, have tremendous character, and fit in with what we are building culturally. There will always be a focus on skill and versatility as we continue to build this program and all three of these prospects bring that. They can all dribble, pass and shoot at a high level and have good positional size, which allows us to do a lot of different things on both the Offensive and defensive ends of the court. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of our program, and we have high hopes for what this class will bring both on and off the court during their time in Happy Valley.”

Carey Booth

6-10 Forward | Englewood, Colo. | Brewster Academy | KC Run GMC

ESPN Top 100 Recruit (No. 75). Ranked as the No. 15 power forward in his class per 247 Sports.

The second-highest ranked Recruit in program history behind Tony Carr. Highest-ranked Recruit of Shrewsberry’s tenure and Shrewsberry’s second ESPN Top 100 signee (also Kebba Njie ).

). Played three seasons at Cherry Creek High School in Colorado before enrolling at top-ranked prep school Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for senior season.

Played AAU ball on the Under Armor Association circuit with KC Run GMC. Lead KC Run GMC to 2022 UAA Finals semifinal round.

2022 NBAPA Top 100 camp invitee.

2022 Pangos All-American camp invitee and top-30 Cream of the Crop game participant.

Honor Roll student.



Personal: Son of Calvin and Keisha Booth…Father, Calvin, was a two-time team Captain at Penn State who still owns the school record for blocked shots, was the 1998 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the highest-drafted Nittany Lion in program history…Calvin is currently the General Manager of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets…Has three siblings, Carter, Camble and Clarke…Older sister, Carter, plays volleyball at Minnesota.

Shrewsberry on Booth: “I was thrilled to land the commitment of Carey Booth after his outstanding summer. He is someone who we targeted very early on in the recruiting process, and his decision to come to Penn State immediately elevated our program. Carey is just over 6-foot -10 now and is still growing. With his ability and his bloodlines, there is no doubt in my mind that Carey can be a gamechanger for us and a Cornerstone of what we are building.”

Why Carey Chose Penn State: “I chose Penn State because I felt like I have the best chance to succeed at Penn State and they did the best job recruiting me.”

Logan Imes

6-4 Guard | Zionsville, Ind. | Zionsville | Indiana Elite

ESPN four-star prospect. Ranks as the No. 24 combo guard in the 2023 class and No. 6 overall player in the state of Indiana per 247 Sports.

Selected to the Indiana Junior All-Star team.

Named to IBCA Supreme 15 Underclass All-State team.

Two-time first team all-conference pick at Zionsville High School.

Averaged 17.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists per game as a team captain during junior season at Zionsville.

Played AAU for Indiana Elite. Played up a year with the 2022 teams as a Class of 2023 player, advancing to the Final Four.



Personal: Son of Matt and Challis Imes…Has one Younger sister, Josie…Father, Matt, was a Collegiate rower at Wisconsin…Intends to major in business or marketing at Penn State.

Shrewsberry is Imes: “Logan is someone that I am very familiar with. He played AAU with my son Braeden, which allowed me to see him a lot as a player while also getting to know him as a person. Logan has tremendous character and comes from a great family . He is a very hard worker, as evidenced by the rapid improvement he has made shooting the basketball over the past 12 months. I am very excited to add Logan to our program and have high hopes for the player he will be going forward.”

Why Logan Chose Penn State: “I chose Penn State because of the family feel that the basketball staff and team has, as well as the university as a whole. I believe in Coach Shrewsberry’s vision for Penn State and the future of the program, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Braeden Shrewsberry

6-3 Guard | State College, Pa. | State College Area High School | Indiana Elite

ESPN four-star prospect. Ranked as the No. 33 shooting guard in the 2023 class and No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania per 247 Sports.

Was a first-team all-conference pick during junior season at State College Area High School in which he led the Little Lions to a District 6 championship.

Owns high school career marks of 1,028 points, 234 rebounds and 109 assists through three seasons.

Played two years at West Lafayette High School in Indiana during which he earned first-team all-area honors, scored a school-record 42 points in a single game during his sophomore season and scored the most points by a freshman in school history.

Played AAU ball for Indiana Elite. Led 16U team to Adidas 3SSB Championship and undefeated season.



Personal: Son of Micah and Molly Shrewsberry…Has three younger siblings, Nicholas, Caitlin and Grace…Father, Micah, is the head coach of the Nittany Lions.

Micah Shrewsberry is Braeden Shrewsberry: “Today was a special moment for our family because we got to celebrate Braeden accomplishing one of his goals. I’ve watched him work extremely hard to become a good player. He earned the opportunity to play basketball at Penn State and in the Big Ten . He is a great shooter who is adding more elements to his game that will be helpful with how we want to play on the Offensive end of the floor. I’ve never had a chance to Coach him before at any level, so this will be a unique experience for us.”

Why Braeden Chose Penn State: “I chose Penn State because I fit the program and the community really well. The style of play and player development system really stands out to me, and I feel like I can thrive in the offense. The three 2023 commits and five current freshmen fit really well together and will win a lot of games at Penn State. We get to do that in the best basketball conference in the country in front of a passionate fan base that is eager for a good basketball program. It has always been my dream to play for my dad and I get to do that, but I also have become close with the other coaches and everyone on the team in the last year, so it will be an easy transition.”

Micah Shrewsberry One-On-One is National Signing Day



National Signing Day Press Conference

