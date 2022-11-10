Men’s Basketball Inks Cypress Falls HS Star Joseph Tugler

HOUSTON – Forward Joseph Tugler (Cypress Falls High) has joined the University of Houston Men’s Basketball program after recently signing a National Letter of Intent.

Tugler will compete as a freshman beginning in 2023-24 and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

ABOUT JOSEPH TUGLER

One of the nation’s top rebounders, Tugler is a Consensus 4-star prospect. Measuring 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, the Houston native is ranked No. 77 nationally and as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Texas by ESPN.

As a junior in 2021-22, Tugler was an All-District 16-6A First-Team selection. He scored a team-high 16 points against Westfield High School to lead the Golden Eagles to the Region II-6A semifinals. He also finished with eight blocks and 12 rebounds in a win over College Park High School.

“Joseph comes from a great background, and I love everything about his family. He is more of a 4 than a 5, but he has a game that can be expanded. He has an unbelievable work ethic and is a tough kid,” Sampson said. “We anticipated Joseph would blow up in the summer, and that’s why we worked hard to get his commitment early. Jojo is a Big 12 player. He will step in here and be ready to go and then get better as he goes.”

“As a player, Joseph brings great intensity, size and athleticism. He brings a toughness, both physical and mental. With his wingspan, his size and his continuing work in the weight room, we’re hoping he can contribute right away and do great things,” Cypress Falls HS Coach Richard Flores said. “Off the court, he has a great heart with a great smile and just brings infectious, positive energy. He has a presence when he comes into the Locker room. Even in tough times, when we are trying to teach him, he takes it , he moves on. He understands what we are trying to do get better. Joseph is just a good person with a better heart.”

He chose Houston over Texas, TCU, SMU, Kansas State and Tulsa.



UP NEXT

• The Cougars meet Saint Joseph’s in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., on Friday.

• That game tips off at 5 pm (CDT), Friday, inside Alumni Hall and will air on CBS Sports Network with Dave Ryan, Steve Lappas and Gary Parrish calling the action.

• From there, Houston returns home to meet Oral Roberts at 7 pm, Nov. 14, inside the Fertitta Center during the Cougar Classic.

• The Cougars close out their time in that event at 7 pm, Nov. 16, against Texas Southern inside the Fertitta Center.

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

