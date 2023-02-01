Men’s Basketball Hosts Yale Friday, Brown Saturday to Open Second Half of Ivy Play

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball hosts a back-to-back weekend against Yale University on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:00 pm (ESPNU/ESPN+) and Brown University on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6:00 pm (ESPN+/NESN) to begin a three-game homestand at Lavietes Pavilion as the Crimson opens the second half of its Ivy League conference slate.

What to Know

The Crimson trails the all-time series with Yale, 84-122. Yale captured this year’s earlier matchup, 58-54, in New Haven. The Bulldogs took both of last season’s meetings by one possession – 58-55 in New Haven and 62-59 in Cambridge. Harvard had taken six of the previous seven meetings between the two teams prior to the 2021-22 season.

Harvard holds a 106-76 edge in the all-time series with Brown. The Crimson captured this year’s earlier meeting, 70-68 (OT). The two teams split last year’s matchups with the Crimson winning at Brown, 65-50, and falling at home, 84-73. The Crimson had taken 19 in a row in the series from 2010-19 before the Bears captured the second meeting between the teams in 2018-19.

As part of the third annual ERACISM “This Game is No Secret” campaign, teams across the country – including the Crimson – will again Honor the Legacy of Coach John McLendon by wearing t-shirts with those five words – “This Game is No Secret .” Established in 2020, ERACISM is a social inclusion movement committed to bringing forth change through education, awareness, and action with current and former college basketball coaches leading the way. The event is an opportunity for players, coaches, and fans to learn more about the iconic Secret Game, in which Coach McLendon’s North Carolina College defeated Duke in 1944 in a game that had to be played in secret due to Jim Crow laws.

Following Harvard’s eight previous setbacks this season, the Crimson has emerged victorious in the next game. Since Nov. 27, Harvard has followed each of its six losses with a win, alternating wins and losses during that time span.

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum has averaged team Highs in points (19.2), rebounds (8.7), and steals per game (1.6), scoring in double figures in 19 of 21 games, netting 20 or more points 10 times, and posting six double-doubles, including four in his last eight outings. He has scored in double figures in 13 of his last 14 games and grabbed eight or more rebounds in 11 of his last 13 contests.

In the NCAA, Ledlum Ranks 32 n.d in field goals (153), 55 th in points (403), 34 th in points per game (19.2), 58 th in rebounds (184), 46 th in rebounds per game (8.8), and 62 n.d in double-doubles (six).

in field goals (153), 55 in points (403), 34 in points per game (19.2), 58 in rebounds (184), 46 in rebounds per game (8.8), and 62 in double-doubles (six). Ledlum poured in a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and a career-best five steals vs. Loyola Chicago (Nov. 25). Ledlum notched back-to-back 20-point double-doubles with a game-high 27 points and career-best 15 rebounds in the OT win at Maine (Dec. 28) prior to game Highs in points (22) and rebounds (13 ) at Princeton (Dec. 31). Ledlum totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists vs. Columbia (Jan. 14) before notching 24 points and eight boards vs. Cornell (Jan. 21) and 21 points at Penn (Jan. 28). In the Crimson’s battle with UMass (Dec. 2), Ledlum posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. He scored a game-high 29 points at Northeastern (Nov. 16) and then had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting vs. Siena (Nov. 20). At No. 4 Kansas (Dec. 22), they registered 17 points and nine boards. Ledlum went for 21 points and nine boards in the OT win at Brown (Jan. 6) and finished with a double-double on 15 points and 14 boards at Yale (Jan. 7).

Senior guard Idan Tretout has compiled 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. In Ivy play, he has posted 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point distance. He has scored in double figures in five straight games and in six of his last eight outings. He dropped a career-high 17 points against both Cornell (Jan. 21) and in the OT win at Maine (Dec. 28). He tallied 15 points and five rebounds at Yale (Jan. 7) and netted 12 points against both Dartmouth (Jan. 16) and Penn (Jan. 28) and 11 points vs. Columbia (Jan. 14). Tretout totaled 10 points and six rebounds at Fordham (Nov. 27) and notched 12 points vs. Elon (Nov. 13).

has averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on the year, scoring in double figures six times. In Ivy only play, he has shot 52.0 percent from the field. He dropped a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 field goals with eight rebounds vs. Siena (Nov. 20) before tallying 16 points and six rebounds vs. Tufts (Dec. 4). In his first Ivy game, he netted 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards at Princeton (Dec. 31). He notched 10 points and five boards at UC Irvine (Dec. 20), posted 11 points on 4-of-5 field goals vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and grabbed 10 rebounds at Northeastern (Nov. 16). Okpara has won Ivy League Rookie of the Week three times (Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Dec. 26). As a team, Harvard Ranks second in the Ivy League in blocks per game (4.19), points per game allowed (65.5), opponent field goal percentage (.414), opponent 3-point percentage (.325), and steals per game (7.57), while standing third in rebounding margin (4.7). In Ivy play only, the Crimson leads the conference in scoring defense (68.3), blocks per game (4.86), and rebounding margin (5.7), while standing second in opponent field goal percentage (.424).

In the national rankings, Harvard sits 22ndn.d in fewest fouls per game (14.3), 50th in rebounding margin (4.7), 60th in blocks per game (4.7), and 67th in scoring defense (65.5).

Next Up

Harvard closes a three-game homestand when it hosts Penn on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2:00 pm (ESPN+) at Lavietes Pavilion.