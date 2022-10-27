Men’s Basketball Hosts Western Connecticut State in Exhibition Sunday

WASHINGTON – GW fans will have their first chance to see the first-year head coach Chris Caputo guide the Buff & Blue on Sunday afternoon as the Colonials welcome in Western Connecticut State for a 2 pm exhibition at the Smith Center. The game will not be streamed, but live stats will be available. GW fans will have their first chance to see the first-year head coachguide the Buff & Blue on Sunday afternoon as the Colonials welcome in Western Connecticut State for a 2 pm exhibition at the Smith Center. The game will not be streamed, but live stats will be available. INTRODUCING COACH CAPUTO: Head Coach Chris Caputo enters his first season in charge of the Buff & Blue after being announced as GW’s new bench boss in April. Caputo is the 29th head coach in the program’s 109-year history and comes to Foggy Bottom with 20 years of Division I experience. Caputo has been the Associate Head Coach at Miami (Fla.) since 2015, including a trip to the Elite Eight in March. During his 11 years with the Hurricanes, Caputo was a part of five NCAA Tournament teams and coached five NBA Draft picks.

ON THE COURT: GW Returns eight letterwinners and two walk-ons from last year’s program while welcoming in four newcomers. The Colonials’ returning corps accounted for 60% of the team’s points, 69% of the team’s rebounds and 70% of the team’s minutes in 2021-22.

Of the six A-10 teams that changed coaches this offseason (Fordham, La Salle, UMass, URI, Davidson), GW dealt with the least amount of attrition with only five players leaving, while each of the four other programs had at least seven players depart.