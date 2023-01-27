Men’s Basketball Hosts Virginia State Saturday on National TV

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State University men’s basketball team will continue Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division play against Virginia State University in a nationally televised contest on the CW via Black College Sports Broadcasting Network (BCSBN) on Saturday, Jan. 28. Game time is set for 3:02 pm inside AC Jordan Arena.

Saturday’s doubleheader is Tagged as the Links & Masons Day. Both organizations are slated to make an announcement at halftime.

About the Links

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest Volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Prince George’s County has three Chapters of The Links’s Incorporated, The Prince George’s (MD) Chapter – President Shirley Peterson Barton, The Mount Rose (MD) Chapter – Rosalind Daniel-Walker, President and The Willow Oak (MD) Chapter – President Tomeka Bumbry . These three chapters have collaborated to serve Bowie State University as OUR HBCU. The presence of The Links Incorporated will be noticed to serve Bowie State University in the areas of The Arts, Services to Youth, Health and Human Services, National Trends, and International Trends.

About the Masons

Officially Chartered on September 29, 1784, Prince Hall Freemasons represent the oldest recognized and continuously active organization founded predominantly for, and by, African American men. As it exists in Maryland, The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Maryland and Its Jurisdiction, Inc. traces its beginnings back to February 2, 1825, and since its inception, the organization has been committed to making good men better by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, education and leadership. The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Maryland and Its Jurisdiction, Inc. will show its support for the student-athletes and Athletic programs at Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest Historically Black College/University, as the university continues to Blaze a path forward for African American Scholars here in our great state of Maryland!

How to Watch on CW Network

Baltimore (WNUV) – 54th

Boston (WHDH) – 7

Buffalo (WNLO) – 23rd

New York (WLNY) – 55

New York (WPIX) – 11

Philadelphia (WPSG) – 57

Philadelphia (WPHL) – 17

Washington, DC (WDCW) – 50

Atlanta (WPCH) – 17

Charlotte (WCCB) – 18

Greensboro (WMYV) – 48

Little Rock (KASN) – 38th

Mobile (WFNA) – 55

Myrtle Beach (WWMB) – 21

Norfolk (WGNT) – 27

Richmond (WUPV) – 65

Roanoke (WZBJ) – 24

Tampa (WTTA) – 38

Champaign (WCIX) – 49th

Chicago (WJYS) – 62nd

Chicago (WGN) – 9

Detroit (WADL) – 38th

Davenport (KGCW) – 26

Evansville (WTVW) – 7

Springfield (KOZL) – 33rd

Austin (KNVA) – 54

Dallas (KDAF) – 33rd

Houston (KIAH) – 39th

Little Rock (KASN) – 38th

Mobile (WFNA) – 55

New Orleans (WNOL) – 38

Oklahoma City (SEA) – 43rd

Shreveport (KSHV) – 45

Waco (KYLE) – 28

The Series

14-13 overall since 2009 is the record Bowie State holds over Virginia Entering Saturday’s nationally televised game. The Bulldogs have not had much success against the Trojans in the last 10 matchups as VSU holds a 7-3 record in the last 10 meetings including three-straight wins over BSU coming into this weekend’s game.

Last Time Out

BSU got a 39-point performance from the bench, but fell 73-58 to the Shaw Bears (11-9, 5-4 CIAA, 2-2 North) on the road Wednesday night in CC Spaulding Gymnasium. The Bulldogs (5-17, 3-7 CIAA, 1-3 North) had three players score in double figures, led by the sophomore Kyree Freeman-Davis, who had 15 points. Freshman Amare Wimbush tacked on a double-double (career first) off the bench with 10 points and 12 rebounds and senior Quinton Drayton helped out with 10 points.

Bowie State out-rebounded Shaw 44-41, paced by Wimbush’s 12 boards. The Bulldogs also pulled down 15 offensive rebounds and scored 10 second chance points. Defensively, BSU forced 15 Shaw turnovers that led to eight points on the Offensive end of the floor. Wimbush’s two steals led the way individually for the Bulldogs.

A Look at the Trojans

The Trojans (13-7, 6-3 CIAA) are coming off a 62-54 loss at Lincoln (PA) Thursday. The loss dropped Virginia State to 1-3 in the North. Both VSU and LUPA were tied at 22-even at Halftime, but the Lions held a 40-32 scoring margin over the Trojans in the second half to come away with the win. Francis Fitzgerald scored a team-high 18 points and six rebounds while both Terrence Hunter-Whitfield and Zach Newkirk contributed 10 points each and a combined six rebounds.

Statistically, VSU averages 73.7 points per game (4thth in CIAA) and allows 68.2 points (5th in CIAA). The Trojans are a good 3-point shooting team with 330 total on the year and a 36-percent average that’s second in the CIAA. VSU is fairly decent on the defensive end, posting 36.3 rebounds per game (4thth in CIAA) and a total of 672 total boards (2n.d in CIAA) but have not had much success at the free throw line, shooting just 65-percent (11th in CIAA).

Upcoming Schedule

Bowie State will host Shaw on Saturday, Feb. 4 in AC Jordan Arena for Greek Day/Alumni Takeover. Tip-off is slated for 4 pm

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubuldogs.com.