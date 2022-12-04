Men’s Basketball Hosts Tufts on Sunday for Community Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball hosts Tufts University on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 pm (ESPN+) at Lavietes Pavilion for Community Day in its last game prior to the Finals break.

What to Know

Harvard holds a 30-17 all-time record vs. Tufts in a series that dates back to the 1900-01 season. The two teams last met during the 1968-69 campaign.

The Crimson will host the Jumbos on Community Day at Lavietes Pavilion. Harvard will celebrate its local communities with Residents of Allston, Brighton, and Cambridge able to purchase discounted tickets. The Crimson will also host a postgame autograph session with the team following the game.

Beyond the excitement on the court, Harvard’s contest with Massachusetts stood out as more than a game as it became an opportunity to bring together Tommy Amaker The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball, and UMass head Coach Frank Martin, who serve as co-chairs of the NABC’s Committee on Racial Reconciliation.

The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball, and UMass head Coach Frank Martin, who serve as co-chairs of the NABC’s Committee on Racial Reconciliation. Harvard closes a stretch of five games in 10 days between Thanksgiving and the Finals break with its Matchup with Tufts. The Crimson has posted a 2-2 record during that span thus far, topping Loyola Chicago (61-55) on Nov. 25 and Holy Cross (72-38) on Nov. 30. Harvard nearly beat Fordham, trimming a 13-point deficit to two points late in the second half, before falling to the Rams, 68-60, on Nov. 27. The Crimson led for over 30 minutes against UMass prior to dropping a narrow 71-68 decision on Dec. 2.

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum has averaged team highs in points (19.3), rebounds (7.4), and steals per game (1.9), scoring in double figures in eight of nine games and netting 20 or more points four times. Ledlum ranks second in the Ivy League in points per game, rebounds, per game, and steals per game, while ranking eighth in field goal percentage (.556). In the NCAA, he stands eighth in total points (174), ninth in total field goals (65), and 41 St in points per game.

has averaged team highs in points (19.3), rebounds (7.4), and steals per game (1.9), scoring in double figures in eight of nine games and netting 20 or more points four times. Ledlum ranks second in the Ivy League in points per game, rebounds, per game, and steals per game, while ranking eighth in field goal percentage (.556). In the NCAA, he stands eighth in total points (174), ninth in total field goals (65), and 41 in points per game. Ledlum poured in a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and a career-best five steals vs. Loyola Chicago (Nov. 25). In the Crimson’s battle with UMass (Dec. 2), Ledlum posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. He scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting at Northeastern (Nov. 16) and then had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Ledlum notched his first double-double of the year on 10 points and 10 rebounds vs. Elon (Nov. 13). He posted team Highs in points (15) and rebounds (eight) vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and game Highs in points (22) and rebounds (seven) at Morehouse (Nov. 7). A Third Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree in 2021-22, he gained 2022-23 Blue Ribbon Preseason All-Ivy League accolades.

Junior guard Sam Silverstein has tallied 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 90.0 percent from the free throw line. He ranks third in the Ivy League in minutes per game (33.3) and fifth in steals per game (1.7). Silverstein scored a career-high 17 points with five rebounds and three assists at Fordham (Nov. 27) before grabbing a career-best 10 rebounds at Holy Cross (Nov. 30). They notched 13 points and five steals vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Over the Crimson’s first week he posted 13 points and eight boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13), scored 14 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and netted 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds at Morehouse ( November 7).

has tallied 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 90.0 percent from the free throw line. He ranks third in the Ivy League in minutes per game (33.3) and fifth in steals per game (1.7). Silverstein scored a career-high 17 points with five rebounds and three assists at Fordham (Nov. 27) before grabbing a career-best 10 rebounds at Holy Cross (Nov. 30). They notched 13 points and five steals vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Over the Crimson’s first week he posted 13 points and eight boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13), scored 14 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and netted 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds at Morehouse ( November 7). First-year forward Chisom Okpara has averaged 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on the year. He dropped a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 field goals with eight rebounds vs. Siena (Nov. 20). He posted 11 points on 4-of-5 field goals vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and grabbed 10 rebounds at Northeastern (Nov. 16). Okpara gained Ivy League Rookie of the Week on both Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.

has averaged 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on the year. He dropped a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 field goals with eight rebounds vs. Siena (Nov. 20). He posted 11 points on 4-of-5 field goals vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and grabbed 10 rebounds at Northeastern (Nov. 16). Okpara gained Ivy League Rookie of the Week on both Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. Senior guard Luka Sakota has registered 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on the year. Sakota has scored in double figures four times this year, including 14 points vs. Elon (Nov. 13) and 13 points at Holy Cross (Nov. 30). He netted 10 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and tallied 11 points and six rebounds at Morehouse (Nov. 7).

has registered 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on the year. Sakota has scored in double figures four times this year, including 14 points vs. Elon (Nov. 13) and 13 points at Holy Cross (Nov. 30). He netted 10 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11) and tallied 11 points and six rebounds at Morehouse (Nov. 7). Sophomore guard Evan Nelson exploded for 23 points, six assists, and three steals, while making 8-of-12 field goals, 4-of-6 triples, and 3-of-3 free throws vs. Elon (Nov. 13). For the year, he has averaged 6.8 points and a team-best 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point distance. Nelson has distributed five or more assists in each of four games this season. He ranks fourth in the Ivy League in assists per game and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).

exploded for 23 points, six assists, and three steals, while making 8-of-12 field goals, 4-of-6 triples, and 3-of-3 free throws vs. Elon (Nov. 13). For the year, he has averaged 6.8 points and a team-best 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point distance. Nelson has distributed five or more assists in each of four games this season. He ranks fourth in the Ivy League in assists per game and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8). Senior guard Idan Tretout has compiled 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. They totaled 10 points and six rebounds at Fordham (Nov. 27) and notched 12 points and four boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13). Tretout tallied 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season over 13 games, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury.

has compiled 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. They totaled 10 points and six rebounds at Fordham (Nov. 27) and notched 12 points and four boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13). Tretout tallied 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season over 13 games, missing the latter portion of the season due to injury. Junior forward Justice Ajogbor Ranks third in the Ivy League with 1.3 blocks per game and has added 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Ajogbor tallied career highs in points (14), rebounds (six), and minutes (26) vs. UMass (Dec. 2). He has started all nine games for the Crimson in the frontcourt and has tallied multiple blocks in each of four games this year.

Ranks third in the Ivy League with 1.3 blocks per game and has added 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Ajogbor tallied career highs in points (14), rebounds (six), and minutes (26) vs. UMass (Dec. 2). He has started all nine games for the Crimson in the frontcourt and has tallied multiple blocks in each of four games this year. Sophomore guard Louis Lesmond has netted 5.8 points per game on the year. He scored nine points on three 3-pointers vs. Elon (Nov. 13) and hit a pair of 3-pointers at Morehouse (Nov. 7). He posted 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season, while scoring in double figures seven times out of 20 games played.

has netted 5.8 points per game on the year. He scored nine points on three 3-pointers vs. Elon (Nov. 13) and hit a pair of 3-pointers at Morehouse (Nov. 7). He posted 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season, while scoring in double figures seven times out of 20 games played. As a team, Harvard ranks second in the Ivy League in points allowed per game (63.9), opponent field goal percentage (.397), opponent 3-point percentage (.299), and steals per game (8.44).

Next Up

Following the Finals break, Harvard hosts Howard on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon (ESPN+). Tickets for Crimson home games are available at tickets.gocrimson.com.