Men’s Basketball Hosts Tennessee Tech for New Year’s Eve Showdown

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (5-9, 0-1 OVC) will close out the calendar year on Saturday to host Tennessee Tech (4-10, 0-1 OVC) at 3:30 pm from Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

Lindenwood Returns to the court after a tough loss in the first OVC contest of the season. The Lions came up just short on a last-second shot attempt, as they fell 55-54 to Eastern Illinois on Thursday night. Cam Burrell registered another double-double, as he posted 17 points with 11 rebounds, while he added 3 blocks and 2 steals to his strong showing.

Burrell is averaging 11.0 points with 6.2 rebounds per night, while Chris Childs has accumulated a team-high 14.1 points per game. Kevin Caldwell Jr. has been a quality facilitator on the Offensive end, Distributing 51 assists through his 13 games.

Tennessee Tech will visit St. Charles with an overall record of 4-10. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 64-51 loss to SIUE in their first conference matchup of the season. Tennessee Tech is led by Jaylen Sebree who is scoring 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.9 percent from the field, while averaging 70.9 points per game.

After the New Year’s Eve showdown, the Lions will visit Little Rock on January 4 for a 7:30 pm tipoff in Little Rock, Ark.