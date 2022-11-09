Men’s Basketball Hosts Tennessee-Martin in 2022-23 Home Opener

Tipoff Notes

Youngstown State celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Beeghly Center and opens the 51st season at the venue when it hosts Tennessee-Martin in the 2022-23 home opener, Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tipoff is set for 7 pm and will be broadcast live on 570 WKBN, iHeartRadio and ESPN+.

UT-Martin Series

This is the first meeting between Youngstown State and UT-Martin.

Last Time Out

The Penguins are coming off an impressive 92-81 win over Canisius on Nov. 7 in Buffalo, NY Malek Green led four players scoring in double figures recording a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush each had 16 points while Dwayne Cohill had 15 points.

Up Next

Youngstown State hits the road to visit ACC-member Notre Dame, Sunday, Nov. 13. Tipoff is set for 4 pm Eastern at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Going For Four Straight Winning Seasons

With a 19-15 overall record last season, Youngstown State posted a winning record for the third straight season. It marked the first time since 1982-85 that the Penguins posted three consecutive winning campaigns.

Cohill Preseason All-Horizon League

Senior Dwayne Cohill was named Preseason All-Horizon League First-Team in 2022-23 after averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. He was named to the 2021-22 All-Horizon League Third-Team after scoring 508 points.

Guins Set Free-Throw Mark

The Penguins set the school single-season record for best team free-throw percentage at 76.1 percent last season. Six players shot at least 70 percent from the free-throw line, led by Cohill’s 83.5 percent. Shemar Rathan-Mayes connected on 80 percent (76-95) of his Charity tosses.

Covington Among the Charts

Garrett Covington Returns for his sixth season after suffering a season-ending injury after three games in 2021-22. Covington ranks fourth all-time with 123 games played and 108 games started. He also ranks 10th with 120 career steals and 24th with 1,206 career points.

Impressive statement

Youngstown State made an impressive statement in its 2022-23 season opener at Canisius on Nov. 7. Four players scored in double figures led by Malek Green’s 21 points. Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush each had 16 points while Dwayne Cohill poured in 15 points. The Penguins shot 70.6 percent and used a 33-3 run over the last 8:42 minutes of the first half to turn a seven-point deficit into a 23-point halftime lead.

Penguin Debuts

Five players made their Youngstown State debuts against Canisius. Graduates Malek Green and Adrian Nelson Seniors Bryce McBride and Brandon Rush and freshman John Lovelace, Jr. each played in their first game for Youngstown State.

Masters Class

Youngstown State has four players on the 2022-23 roster that have already earned their bachelor’s degrees. Garrett Covington , Malek Green , Adrian Nelson and Chris Shelton have graduated and are all working towards a Master’s degree. Green earned a Master’s degree from Canisius and is working on a second Master’s degree.

Calhoun Approaching 200

Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun has won 197 games in his career and needs three more to reach 200. He has won 73 at Youngstown State, including 53 over the last three-plus seasons.

Experience Factor

The players on the 2022-23 Youngstown State roster have played in a combined 801 career games. Garrett Covington has played in 123 games at Youngstown State while Adrian Nelson has played in 115, Malek Green has played in 104, and Dwayne Cohill has played in 98.