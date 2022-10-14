Men’s Basketball Hosts Team Media Day Prior to Start of 2022-23 Season

• Photo Gallery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Following Wednesday’s (Oct. 12) Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis, Minn., the University of Michigan men’s basketball program hosted its own team media day on Friday (Oct. 14) at Crisler Center.

With more than 50 members of the press invited, the Wolverines offered an opportunity to engage with both players and coaches. The day began with head coach Juan Howard holding his preseason introductory press conference, followed by an availability session with Assistant coaches and players held in the Crisler Center Weiser’s Family Club.

Below are a few excerpts from media day:

Juan Howard on his expectations for this season …

“I guess you could take a wild guess. Nothing changes. We’re always thinking about winning, growing and working hard to go after our biggest challenge and also one of our biggest goals. That’s winning Championships — not just one.

“When you look at it from that level, with all the great coaches and players that play in the Big Ten, that’s always going to be a challenge because teams do a great job of Scouting you and vice versa. You get to know each other because you play against each other sometimes not once, but twice. And then you face your opponent again in the Big Ten Tournament, and that’s another one of our goals to win that championship. And then the Ultimate — the NCAA championship. And that’s something that I’ve always been peeking at and scratching the surface since the time that I played here at the University of Michigan. I’m always fired up about it.”

Hunter Dickinson is what it feels like to be an upperclassman …

“It is weird being a junior here. Obviously, it’s something that I didn’t expect to happen, but here we are. Do I regret being a junior and coming back? Not at all. I’ve loved my time here at the University of Michigan and I’m very happy that I decided to come back for another year. The things that I’ve experienced in such a short time since the year started have been really impactful for me. Obviously, the Euro trip was a great additional bonus to that, but I’m just super excited and happy that I’m fortunate enough to be in the position that I am. To have so many great options, I really feel like I’ve made the best decision coming back for another year.”

Jace Howard is being named Captain and Guiding the freshmen …

“It means a lot. It means a lot that these coaches and players trust what I have to say and trust me to lead them out there. I think Midway through last year is when I feel like my voice really started to echo through the Locker room. We got great guys who listen — every single one of them. Their growth since they’ve been here has been insane and they’re willing to learn. I think that’s the main reason I even have grown so much is because of their willingness to learn. I think we have guys who have potential to be something really special. This has the potential to be a special class and it’s making my job as a Captain easier. It’s not just me, Terrance (Williams II), and Hunter speaking. Now, we have everybody with a captain-like voice in practice which makes the coaches’ jobs easier. It makes it easier for winning.”

Jaelin Llewellyn on his transition to Michigan …

“I don’t feel like I’m starting all over again. For a while, it was just getting used to being the new guy. But realistically, I’ve been through a lot of college basketball and I have a lot of experiences that I can help some of the younger guys with. I’m just ready to start playing.”

Jet Howard is being a part of the Michigan culture …

“All the vets are amazing. It’s like a family, honestly. There are new guys, but they’re vets. Like Joey (Baker), Jaelin (Llewellyn), Hunter (Dickinson), Jace (Howard), T-Will ( Terrance Williams II ) — they’re like big brothers in a way. They show me the ropes and get on me in practice. But when we get in the locker room, it’s like family. It’s like a big family. Everyone is gelling and you don’t have anyone not hanging out with each other, you know how certain teams do. Everyone is like a big group and we move as a unit.”

Fans will get their first chance to catch a glimpse of the team next Friday (Oct. 21), as the men’s and women’s basketball programs are set to host their second annual Michigan Madness event. The Michigan men will tip off their season on Saturday (Nov. 4) when they take on Ferris State in an exhibition at Crisler Center.