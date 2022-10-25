Men’s Basketball Hosts Successful Tip-Off Fundraiser

Photo Gallery

FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton Men’s Basketball Hosted its annual Tip-Off Dinner Fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd at the Titan Student Union (TSU) Pavilions. The team, along with family, friends, fans and alumni gathered to celebrate the start of the upcoming season and raise funds for the program.

Through the generosity of donations, ticket purchases, table sponsorships and participation in both the silent and live auction, the event raised more than $45,000 for Titan Men’s Basketball.

“This year’s Tip-Off event was the best yet!” Head Coach Dedrique Taylor said. “The interaction was priceless and it was a great opportunity for all involved. We had a great time setting the tone for the season to come. Thank you to all those in attendance and all who generously gave to our program!”

Coach Taylor and the Titans will host the University of La Verne for an exhibition game on Saturday, October 29th before opening up the regular season on the road at San Diego State on November 7th. The Titans will play Pepperdine on Friday, November 11th at Titan Gym in their official home opener.

It’s not too late to support the Men’s Basketball program! Click here to help the program reach its event goal.